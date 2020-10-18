PUNTA GORDA — Multiple crews from Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded to an early morning house fire Sunday off U.S. 17 on Willow Road in Punta Gorda.

The first crew arrived on the scene around 3:40 a.m. to find the garage fully engulfed in flames, according to a Charlotte County Fire report.

Crews searched the first floor to check that everyone was out of the home.

Intense heat was encountered on the second floor as crews were ordered out of the house for a defensive fight.

The fire was contained and fought from a safe distance as a precaution against collapsing walls.

The family of four made it out of the home safely with no injuries.

The fire was under control at 6:26 a.m. and is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments