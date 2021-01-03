PUNTA GORDA — A commercial flatbed truck caught fire Saturday night outside of an industrial limestone business in Punta Gorda.
No one was injured in the fire but it did lead to some additional small fires Sunday morning, according to Todd Dunn, the Charlotte County Fire & EMS public information officer.
Dunn said the fire department was called around 9 a.m. by the owner of Southwest Aggregates, located at 16070 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
"By the time we got there, the fire had already burned out," Dunn said. "There was nothing suspicious to it. We were on the scene for about 15 minutes."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.