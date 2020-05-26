PUNTA GORDA — Families hoping for a big July 4 fireworks celebration in Punta Gorda will be disappointed this year.
Like many events in 2020, the annual Fourth Fest at Laishley Park has been canceled due to COVID-19.
"As of now, the Fourth Fest will not be going on as planned," said Kelly Liscum, Smuggler’s Enterprises vice president.
This was going to be the 11th year Smuggler's would have held the all-day event.
Last year's festival offered everything from water slides and bounce houses for kids, to music, food and drinks for adults, as well as a fireworks display over the water.
The risk to public health and safety was too much for the city to allow the festival to happen, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
"The festival draws a very large crowd with an approximate attendance of 4,000 people," Reichert said. "With the fluid situation regarding coronavirus, the decision was made that is too large of a risk to allow a gathering with over 4,000 attendees."
Liscum said: "We are saddened that we will not be able to hold our annual festival. We completely understand and respect the city’s decision."
Reichert said the city is considering future events on an individual basis at this point.
"The city will look at each individual permit application and base the decision on the current situation," Reichert said. "It all depends upon the trending of the pandemic, state phasing and how long the State of Emergency lasts."
In Englewood, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary announced two weeks ago it would have to cancel the fireworks show and barbecue it stages on Manasota Key each Fourth of July. The club could not get a permit from Sarasota County, and ran out of time to raise the $20,000-$30,000 needed for a show. The Stone Crabs aren't playing baseball this season, so the Charlotte Sports Park is another venue where fireworks won't be happening. The city of Venice also called off its display at the South Jetty.
The city of North Port is the only community in the area that announced it would have a fireworks display July 4 at North Port High School. Everyone will be required to stay in their vehicles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.