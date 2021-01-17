PUNTA GORDA — After months of the pandemic, civil unrest, rioting and protests, the annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Punta Gorda couldn't have come at a better time, organizers said.
But, like many things in 2020, that, too, had to be canceled.
"We had decided quite a ways back that we weren’t going to be able to do the parade because of coronavirus, and then things got worse rather than better," said the Rev. Ellison Haddock of the First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda, one of the organizers of the parade.
"At this time of unrest in America," Haddock continued, "it would have been great to have been able to say something and address it with the parade because of all the things that have happened − all the injustice − that’s what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was fighting so hard about."
The annual parade has been held since 1993.
For the 2021 parade, which would have taken place Monday, Haddock said maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols proved to be a challenge.
"I had already been talking to city and county officials that we would not be doing the parade this year because of the crowd restrictions," Haddock said. "We can’t police the crowd − masks, distancing, etc.
"To be responsible for sponsoring an event that would put people at risk to the virus (didn’t seem right). Hopefully we will be in a lot better shape next year."
City Council Member Jaha Cummings, whose family dates back generations in the area, said it is important to use the day as reflection on the nation's shared destiny, despite the cancellation.
"Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day of recognition and appreciation of the fact that we, as a nation, are at our greatest when all of our citizens have the opportunity to reach and contribute their full creative potential to the communities in which they reside," Cummings said.
Like the parade, most public events in the Charlotte County area celebrating King have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
In Port Charlotte, the Charlotte County Democratic Club is encouraging community members to join them on a trash cleanup for the Charlotte County Adopt a Road project.
Participants will be cleaning a one-mile stretch of Olean Boulevard in Port Charlotte. That group will meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Democratic Club headquarters in Sunnydell Plaza, 3596 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte.
At 11 a.m., another group will meet outside of Publix at Peachland Promenade, 24051 Peachland Blvd., in Port Charlotte. They will clean up Peachland Boulevard between Loveland and Harbor boulevards.
To participate, go to mobilize.us/charlottecountydec/event/369147 for the 10 a.m. activity or
mobilize.us/charlottecountydec/event/368946 for the 11 a.m. activity.
In Sarasota, the public is welcome to celebrate King's legacy at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 2523 Cocoanut Ave. The program, hosted by the Sarasota MLK Community Celebration group, will begin at 2 p.m. Food donations will be distributed to those in need.
Registration to qualify to receive donations has already begun.
More information can be found on the group's Facebook page. Go to Facebook.com and search "Sarasota MLK Community Celebration", click https://bit.ly/3oOeBi8 or call 941-355-6561.
