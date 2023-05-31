'Oh Freedom' exhibit to showcase history of Black residents in region

Maureen Peters, in a role as a newspaper reporter, interviews Martha Bireda, in a role as Queen Andrews. Peters interviewed Bireda about what happened in Punta Gorda to commemorate the Florida Proclamation Day celebration.
Cynthia-Beauford Johnson, who volunteers at the Blanchard House Museum, has strong roots in Punta Gorda. At the May 20 reenactment, she brought in two red velvet cakes that she baked. Red punch was also served. Red, the color used at Florida Emancipation Day celebrations, symbolizes the sacrifice and bloodshed of those enslaved.
Gaston Spires, Jessica Spires and Carlye Mahler sing “Oh Freedom” to commemorate the celebration of the Florida Proclamation, signed May 20, 1865 in Tallahassee by Brig. Gen. Edward M. McCook, the commander of the Union troops in Florida, officially freeing all of the slaves in the state.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Martha Bireda, the director of the Blanchard House Museum of African American History and Culture.
SUN FILE PHOTO
Residents in Punta Gorda celebrated Florida Emancipation Day with a parade on May 20, 1910.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Outside of the Blanchard House Museum in Punta Gorda
