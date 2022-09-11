The old Punta Gorda library was recently purchased by Chabad of Charlotte County; the group plans to use the building as a new Jewish Center, Hebrew school, and community gathering space for the community at large.
PUNTA GORDA — The old county library on West Henry Street will soon be opening at a Jewish community center and Hebrew school.
The Chabad of Charlotte County bought the property at 424 W. Henry St. from Suncoast Lands in early July for approximately $700,000.
Rabbi Simon Jacobson told The Daily Sun that Chabad would be moving into the new space permanently from their previous rented space on East Mackenzie Street.
“We’re excited to be opening in the near future,” Jacobson said in a phone interview on Friday.
Jacobson also extended his thanks to local people and groups that helped facilitate the opening of the center in the coming weeks.
Suncoast Lands bought the property from Charlotte County in April, after placing the highest bid of $567,890.
Chabad of Charlotte County had previously bid on the old library as well, making a bid of $551,770. The Charlotte Players also placed a bid of $552,000.
The Punta Gorda City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to deem the use of the Jewish Center appropriate under the property’s zoning. The old library is zoned for public, non-commercial use.
According to a letter to the City Council, representatives of Chabad said that the confirmation of the zoning area would save “substantial time and effort in re-entitling the property” and help preserve “the public and institutional land use” of the old library building.
Chabad plans to move their existing programs — including the Hebrew school — into 424 W. Henry St. Future additions would include a Jewish library, speakers, programs for adults, and a community meeting space.
While the space is primarily aimed at supporting Chabad’s programs, presenters made it clear that the Center will also be open to the Charlotte County community as a whole.
“The Punta Gorda Jewish Community Center will be open to all,” the presentation read. “Our hope is to bring additional vitality and warmth to Punta Gorda and Charlotte County.”
The property was originally slated to host a playground in the 1950s for Punta Gorda. The city later sold the site to the county, which built the library in 1974. The library later closed in 2017, after a new library building was opened.
Although the April purchase of the property by Suncoast Lands was approved by the Charlotte County Commission, the sale was the subject of spirited debate by commissioners.
Commissioners Stephen R. Deutsch and Christopher Constance ultimately voted against the bid sale, arguing that consideration of what the property would be used for should be factored into the decision along with the highest bid.
