Punta Gorda old library on West Henry Street

The old Punta Gorda library was recently purchased by Chabad of Charlotte County; the group plans to use the building as a new Jewish Center, Hebrew school, and community gathering space for the community at large.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA — The old county library on West Henry Street will soon be opening at a Jewish community center and Hebrew school.

The Chabad of Charlotte County bought the property at 424 W. Henry St. from Suncoast Lands in early July for approximately $700,000.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments