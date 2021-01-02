PUNTA GORDA — City utility workers dug up more than sewer pipes recently in an alley near the Ice House Pub in Punta Gorda, discovering what appears to be an old train-like track.
The track − consisting of two rails − was located about one foot below ground and runs north from East Virginia Avenue, said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Crews found the track while excavating in the area to replace a gravity sewer pipe. The pub's building, at 408 Tamiami Trail, was built in the 1890s and was used as an ice house for the area's fishing industry which was big throughout the early 1900s.
"It's likely that the track was used for transporting ice to the fish houses at the dock and fish to the railroad cars near the ice plant," said Theresa Murtha, Punta Gorda History Center's managing director.
"The fishing industry was a key economic driver in early Punta Gorda," Murtha continued. "Many of the early settlers here came as commercial fishermen. It was the railroad coming here that drove the industry."
In 1895, the Punta Gorda Ice and Power Company built the ice house on King Street (now northbound U.S. 41) and East Virginia to compete with Isaac Trabue’s original ice factory, built in 1891.
Trabue's original factory was built near the old "Long Dock" which is thought to be near what is now Isles Yacht Club on West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda.
"The (King Street) ice house was built in 1895 to provide ice cheaper than the original Trabue factory," Murtha said. "Townspeople thought Trabue’s price for ice was exorbitant. The new ice house provided it for the community at a cheaper price and also sold electricity to the city."
The "Long Dock" was removed around 1897, leaving a dock at the end of King Street to serve as the hub of the area's fishing industry as fish production plants began to move there.
The ice plant on King Street provided ice for the fish houses at those docks.
"Trabue, in 1902 (and) not to be outdone, built the Consolidated Ice Manufacturing, Refrigeration and Fish Company in conjunction with Philadelphia investors," Murtha said. "The intent was to provide cheaper ice to the fishing industry and manufacturing fertilizer from trash fish (but) it never went into full production and became a hazard."
Murtha went on to say that there could be other track remnants somewhere along the path used from the King street ice house to the dock.
"(There could also be remnants) around what is now Linear Park where the line went to the 'Long Dock.'"
Reichert said the city did remove a small portion of the eastern rail found in the alley to install a sewer manhole.
"The other rail was not disturbed," Reichert said.
