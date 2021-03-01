PUNTA GORDA — The delayed removal of old utility poles around Punta Gorda has city officials pushing for utility companies to do something about it.
"I have personally received no less than 70 to 80 complaint letters and phone calls from residents about this," said Mayor Lynne Matthews. "The result of the utility companies not following through is a visual blight and is unsightly, as well as dangerous."
At today's meeting, the City Council will discuss how to proceed with resolving the issue, including drafting a letter demanding action from the utility companies involved − Florida Power & Light and Comcast Cable Communications.
In July of 2019, FPL began hardening its system against storm outages in Punta Gorda. This included installing new poles. It also requires Comcast to remove its wires and equipment from old poles and install them on the new utility poles.
"In many cases, the only part of that which has happened is the first part, where new poles were installed and nothing further was done," Matthews said.
The leftover utility poles, however, aren't the only issue.
"In many cases, the contractor for FPL came through and chopped trees down that they felt were potentially going to be in the way of their project, (but then) no one comes back to grind the stumps down and remove them," Matthews said.
"Also, when Comcast finally did come through and relocate wires, they left them hanging all over the ground and they are very dangerous when they fly around on a windy day," she continued. "This problem still exists today."
Matthews said she has contacted FPL multiple times and that, typically, nothing is done until the city registers a formal complaint.
FPL also has a problem with not completing one section before moving to another area, she said.
"There are several places that have these ongoing problems," Matthews said. "There are also a couple of sections where Comcast actually did come through and move their wires, but the old poles still remain with no wires attached to them.
"They can certainly be removed with no problem (at that point)."
As an example of their progress, Comcast Florida spokesperson Mindy Kramer told The Daily Sun they have completed 119 of the 123 pole transfers in Punta Gorda Isles.
"The remaining four were sent back to FPL to address as they were either underbuilt so there would not be enough clearance over roadways for Comcast to place its lines − a hazard where our team cannot yet safely make the transfer," Kramer said, "or FPL has boxed in the pole and our team is unable to make the transfer.
"We work hand-in-hand with FPL to coordinate the pole transfers so that our teams can work safely," Kramer said.
FPL representatives could not be reached for comment.
These issues aren't isolated to just the city.
"Charlotte County Public Works has been working with FPL on this for years," said Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason. "The issue is, FPL replaces its poles and switches the power lines, but the other utilities (cable, telephone, etc.) have to switch their own lines; FPL doesn’t do it for them.
"The other utilities must move their lines to the new poles and that is behind the delay in moving the old poles."
In February, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested two men hired by FPL contractor MESA Electric Systems Corp. for illegally dumping about a dozen old FPL poles in a dense area of palm trees in the Murdock Village area.
The poles were 15- to 30-feet long, and were hoisted up and over a cluster of palm trees in order to conceal them, according to the CCSO report.
Today's City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
