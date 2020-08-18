Vanessa Oliver won the Republican primary for the Airport Authority District 1 seat Tuesday.
Primary results showed Oliver with 9,053 votes (58.8%) over opposing candidate Bob Starr’s 6,338 (41.2%), according to the Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Office.
At the time of this report, mail-in voting results had only been partially reported.
“I can’t even begin to say how much this campaign has moved me and my supporters have meant so much,” Oliver said. “I think that we ran a really hard campaign and Bob (Starr) did as well. I’m grateful that the voters shared my vision on what is best for Charlotte County.
“I’m ready to hit the ground running if and when I take the office.”
By winning the Republican primary, Oliver technically still has to face write-in candidate Martin Dorio in the Nov. 3 general election. Dorio has not campaigned nor spoken to the media.
“I never will not run scared,” Oliver said. “I’m obviously going to continue campaigning and working. It’s different having a blank space on the ballot below your name than a former county commissioner (like Starr) running against you.”
Dorio’s write-in candidacy closed the primary election to only Republican voters in Charlotte County, blocking almost 80,400 voters from participating.
That wasn’t the only controversy in this race.
In early August, a political mailer attacking Starr was sent to Charlotte County voters.
Starr lashed out against Oliver and her campaign, accusing them of using “dark money” to influence local Republican voters.
Starr told the Sun Tuesday he still believes this “dark money” influence led to his low election numbers.
“We were very surprised when we saw the results,” Starr said. “Numerous money political action committees spent thousands of dollars using libel attacks, lies and half truths to (help her) win the race. For the next four years, (Charlotte County residents) will have a bought-and-paid-for special interest representative on the Airport Authority.
“(My supporters and I) were all disappointed. It’s too bad voters of Charlotte County didn’t get the real picture.”
Airport Authority commissioners serve four-year terms.
Current District 1 Commissioner Pam Seay opted to step down this time around after holding the seat for 24 years.
