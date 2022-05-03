PUNTA GORDA — Alexander Cubbage stopped being a typical high school student when he became homeless.
Now, years later, he will help decide how to spend federal grant money aimed at ending youth homelessness in Charlotte County.
Cubbage, 20, serves on the county's Youth Action Board — the decision-making body which will dictate how the county's $1.13 million share of a Housing and Urban Development grant.
Cubbage recently spoke to The Daily Sun from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he is a sophomore at Lehigh University.
He's come a long way from Punta Gorda.
"I was kicked out of my house at 18 when I was in high school because I'm gay," Cubbage said.
Cubbage was doing well at the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School.
But, he said, because of his family's religion and his sexuality, some family members feel prohibited from talking to him. He was excommunicated because of his sexuality when he was 15.
He said he maintains a warm and loving relationship with many family members, despite the religious dictate.
"I knew in the seventh grade that I wouldn't have a place to stay," he said. "I made arrangements six years prior to when I was actually kicked out."
Cubbage moved in with friends in Cape Coral and commuted to Punta Gorda for the remainder of high school.
His high school guidance counselor found him crying one day.
"She told me to come into her office anytime. My teachers allowed me to leave the room anytime I needed a break," he said.
Charlotte County Public Schools' homeless education liaison, Renee Rebhan, reached out to Cubbage and provided resources.
After graduation two years ago, Cubbage moved to Pennsylvania for college. He is pursuing two majors — business information systems and management, with the goal of becoming a project manager in the tech industry.
Last year, Rebhan asked him to join her on a Zoom call.
She thought of Cubbage when the Charlotte County Continuum of Care learned it was one of 33 communities in the U.S. awarded Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project funding from HUD.
"I can't think of anyone better qualified and now I get to continue to talk to him," she said. "(Cubbage is) a gift to this world."
She and Gulf Coast Partnership CEO Angela Hogan, which facilitates the CoC, lauded Cubbage and the YAB members.
There are many agencies brainstorming with YAB, but Hogan emphasized YAB has the "final decision."
For an agency to be considered for funding, they had to submit an extensive application and reveal how they would help to end homelessness among Charlotte County youth.
Hogan said Cubbage and YAB members designed the information package, application and guidelines.
The deadline for submitting an application was Friday, after which Cubbage and the other five board members will collect performance data, review applications and visit the nonprofits before making a decision.
Cubbage said one or more agencies could be chosen, but there is the possibility none will meet the criteria.
"If that's the case, we will have to implement our own plan," he said.
Hogan and Rebhan have faith the YAB will come up with the best plan.
Rebhan complimented Cubbage.
"(He is) incredibly bright and motivated," she said. "He and the rest of YAB give one hope for the people who will be leading our country."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.