PUNTA GORDA — Macie Callahan was a young mother who went from homeless and struggling in school to becoming housed and educated.
Callahan, 18, recounted her story recently as she and her daughter were on hand for a check presentation. She was also with McKinney Vento, Charlotte County Public Schools homeless education advocate.
The checks were from Beyond Ourselves, a Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association service organization, which raised $74,000 for charities which help children.
Renee Rebhan, a licensed clinical social worker, represented the school district and accepted a $6,000 check for its Families in Transition program which has helped Callahan and her child, who is nearly a year old.
“Macie is one of our success stories,” Rebhan said.
Rebhan came to know Callahan when she was in high school and homeless.
Callahan’s last day at The Academy is May 10 — also her child’s first birthday. She’ll graduate May 17 with plans to attend either Charlotte Technical College’s nursing program or Florida SouthWestern College social work program.
“I am interested in going into social work or nursing, because of what happened in my life,” she said.
When she was 15, her father died of cancer.
While living with her mother, her mother was evicted; and Macie Callahan discovered she was pregnant.
She moved to Michigan to briefly live with other family members, only to return to Charlotte County to live with her mother. She and the father of her child had broken up by then, she said.
“My mom was heavily into drugs; my three siblings had been removed from the home because of that,” she said.
Her own child was born May 10. On June 2, Macie Callahan’s mother died.
Other living arrangements didn’t work out, and soon Callahan and her child became homeless, she said.
Jesus Loves You Ministry stepped in as well as Rebhan, and Macie and her child moved into a hotel.
She struggled to stay in school.
“Mr. Jack Ham, the principal of The Academy, wanted to make sure that Macie received her education,” Rebhan said.
Callahan admitted missing many classes due to being a single mother, trying to work to support herself and grieving for her mother.
But Ham, Rebham, and Jesus Loves You Ministry Executive Director Ashley Brantley, stepped in to provide the support that Callahan needed.
The ministry found an apartment for Callahan and her daughter. Her job helps to pay for the reduced-rent apartment. She also receives some Social Security benefits from her father’s death since she remains a student.
As graduation looms, she said is divided about career path. Nursing is certainly one of them. She likes the idea of helping those who are ill.
“My dad was sick for so many years,” she said.
But social services has also been a part of her young life, and she is interested in becoming a social worker “to help people who went through what I did.”
She is finding time to give back as a member of the Charlotte County Youth Advisory Board — made up of young advocates who have been homeless themselves.
She has a decision-making role along with five other young adults who will determine how Charlotte County should allocate $1,130,108 to be used to help youth experiencing homelessness in the county.
After the last check was handed out Friday, her child began to fidget, and mother and daughter headed over to a treat table.
Rebhan said Callahan still has classes and tests to take before graduation.
“I just know she can do it,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.