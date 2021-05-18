PUNTA GORDA — There's "humor in the chaos of life" for comedian and writer Michele Traina, who is bringing her one-woman show "Divorce Diaries" to Punta Gorda later this month.
Traina, 39, is a divorced, single mom and a "teacher of kids with special needs (who) dates men with special needs."
"I used to say at shows, 'Look, I’m an underachiever, I’ve only been divorced once,'" Traina said, laughing. "I wish I would have at least gotten one man to bring me back to the altar; that would have been amazing."
With a background in acting and education, she has been performing her mix of stand up, improv and sketch comedy around the states and online since 2018. She also owns and runs a theater company for children with special needs called Propbox Players based out of New Jersey, where she lives.
Traina will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Library Comedy Club at Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside, 33 Tamiami Trail, in Punta Gorda.
In the show, she connects with audiences — often made up of other divorced, single parents — by sharing her own stories and struggles.
"This story is a roller coaster ride in the slice of the everyday superhuman mom trying to make it in a world not ready for the truth," Traina said. "Audiences can connect to the feeling of being alone in the plight and finding the humor in it.
"It’s OK to get divorced and it’s OK to fail. Turn it into something or make fun of the craziness of your situation."
The idea for "Divorce Diaries" began six years ago when her marriage ended.
"I moved back home to New Jersey with my parents, my grandmother, my twin brother and my disabled dog," Traina said. "It was there that I started to create this idea of 'Divorce Diaries' because my life was this chaotic circus — you just couldn't make up a lot of the stuff that was happening."
She moved out of her parents' house two years ago.
A recent choatic moment involved her daughter Grace, 9, who was "having a meltdown" about getting on the computer right before Traina had to make a business call.
"So, there's that and I still have to set up a second psychological evaluation for my daughter's ADHD to see if she’s wrongly diagnosed," Traina said.
"I’m also dealing with my ex-husband and his girlfriend who decided to reprimand my daughter, and I have tickets to sell for (for a future show)," she continued, "and I have an upcoming Austin Comedy Film Festival and I have to figure out alternate plans for my daughter's pickup and drop-off schedule.
"The chaos ensues in my personal life but, at the heart of it, I have a drive for loving what I do and wanting to get to that point (of success) in my career, and then continue to go out and find love."
"Divorce Diaries" is broken down into segments, including "Michele does her Exes," "Who Argued it Best," and "Why did these relationships fail," among other bits.
"I do the stand-up portion and then transition into an improv game that relates to people who are divorced or broken up — we call it 'Who Argued Best,'" Traina said.
Traina said her "Who Argued it Best" segment shows why it's useless to argue with others.
"We can’t argue with people because there is always repercussion," she said. "We could, but then no one walks away feeling that good.
"Instead, I try to give this moment on stage where people could just let out there frustrations through me or here it done through me and it’s satisfying ... it’s just good fun."
Traina has performed at comedy clubs such as Caroline’s on Broadway, Funny Bone Comedy Club in Albany and Zanies in Chicago.
She also performs monthly at the Broadway Comedy Club in New York.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, Traina has expanded "Divorce Diaries" to a biweekly virtual edition and also recently appeared on the nationally syndicated "Wendy Williams Show."
Traina is set to film a television pilot in June for a new sitcom based on her "Divorce Diaries" show.
For more information about Traina, her story or her show, go to MicheleTraina.com or DivorceDiaries.com, or find her on social media outlets like Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube by clicking on the links or searching her name on the websites.
Tickets can be purchased through the "Events" page on Traina's website or by going to https://bit.ly/33HFI5Q.
More information about the Library Comedy Club can be found on Facebook, Facebook.com/LibraryComedyClubFourPointsPuntaGorda, or by calling 305-343-2930.
"As a performer and a teacher," Traina said, "I just want to make people feel good through my craft."
