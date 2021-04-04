Optimism, faith shine at Easter 'Son Rise' Service in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — The sound of motorcycles, prayer and songs of hope and faith filled the Bayfront Center parking lot in Punta Gorda early Easter Sunday as Hard Road Ministries hosted its annual "Son Rise” Service.
"This is a day to remember our risen Lord and Savior," said Pastor Vincent Sawyer, of Victory Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, who led the service of around 40 worshipers. "It is a real joy to be with you."
Previously sponsored by the Christian Motorcyclists Association, the 6 a.m. event at 750 West Retta Esplanade had to be canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The service had been going on for over a decade before 2020, bringing bikers and their families and friends together to worship the resurrection of Christ as the sun rises over Peace River in Charlotte Harbor.
The sound of motorcycles, spiritual songs and prayer filled the Bayfront Center parking lot on West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda early Easter Sunday as friends and members of Hard Road Ministries and the Christian Motorcyclists Association came together for their annual “Son Rise” Service along Charlotte Harbor.
Pastor Vincent Sawyer, of Victory Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, prays with around 40 worshipers during the annual “Son Rise” Service Easter Sunday, hosted by Hard Road Ministries at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda.
Friends, family and members of Hard Road Ministries and the Christian Motorcyclists Association wait for the sun to rise early Easter Sunday in celebration of the resurrection of Christ during the two group's annual “Son Rise” Service along Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda.
Friends, family and members of Hard Road Ministries and the Christian Motorcyclists Association wait for the sun to rise over Peace River in Charlotte Harbor early Easter Sunday morning in celebration of the resurrection of Christ during the two group's annual “Son Rise” Service at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda.
Nancy Christian sang spiritual songs and played guitar to celebrate the resurrection of Christ with around 40 other worshipers during the annual “Son Rise” Service Easter morning. The service was organized and hosted by Hard Road Ministries at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda.
Tom Mallery and Beth Stecher pray (and try to stay warm) during the annual “Son Rise” Service along Charlotte Harbor. The early morning event was hosted by Hard Road Ministries and held at the Bayfront Center on West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
John Everett Martin prays during the annual “Son Rise” Service along Charlotte Harbor at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda. The early morning event is hosted by Hard Road Ministries and held to celebrate the resurrection of Christ.
Paul Pawlicki helped organize the annual “Son Rise” Service celebrating the resurrection of Christ for Easter Sunday. The early morning event was organized by Hard Road Ministries and held at the Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda along Charlotte Harbor.
Friends, family and members of Hard Road Ministries and the Christian Motorcyclists Association sing spiritual songs early Easter Sunday morning in celebration of the resurrection of Christ during the annual “Son Rise” Service along Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda.
Friends, family and members of Hard Road Ministries and the Christian Motorcyclists Association sing along to "Amazing Grace" early Easter Sunday morning in celebration of the resurrection of Christ during the annual “Son Rise” Service along Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda.
Friends, family and members of Hard Road Ministries and the Christian Motorcyclists Association sing spiritual songs early Easter Sunday in celebration of the resurrection of Christ during the annual “Son Rise” Service along Charlotte Harbor in Punta Gorda.
Sawyer and his wife had contracted coronavirus last Easter. He told The Daily Sun that being able to return to the "Son Rise" Service this year was a real honor and privilege.
"I think (having this service) gives us hope that this whole pandemic is coming to a close, at least we hope so," Sawyer said. "It definitely gives the spirit of optimism.
"It's great that people are getting together again and that the isolation and people staying at home, hopefully, will dissipate and that’s a real blessing."
Hard Road Ministries is a Christian organization in Charlotte County for people looking for a less-traditional church experience.
Paul Pawlicki, a member of the organization, helped put together Sunday morning's service.
"It’s good to be out here and to see the community coming out and praising God," Pawlicki said. "My goodness, without Him we’d have nothing. We’d be in a big vacuum of nothingness.
"I’m just so grateful to be here."
Beth Stetcher and Tom Mallery have been visiting the Punta Gorda area from New Jersey.
Stetcher said they were walking by the Bayfront Center over the past week and saw signs for the "Son Rise" Service.
"This service, this area, it's just beautiful," Stetcher said. "We thought it would be great to be outside and with other people to celebrate Easter. Everything is still shut down where we are from so this has been a long-time coming."
Pawlicki said that their organization is considering expanding their yearly "Son Rise" Service down the road.
"We’re still debating about doing two or three services in the morning," Pawlicki said. "We’re a small ministry and we just don’t have a whole lot of money, so we are still debating it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.