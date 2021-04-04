You are the owner of this article.
Optimism, faith shine at Easter 'Son Rise' Service in Punta Gorda

Bikers, family and friends celebrate resurrection of Christ along Charlotte Harbor

PUNTA GORDA — The sound of motorcycles, prayer and songs of hope and faith filled the Bayfront Center parking lot in Punta Gorda early Easter Sunday as Hard Road Ministries hosted its annual "Son Rise” Service.

"This is a day to remember our risen Lord and Savior," said Pastor Vincent Sawyer, of Victory Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, who led the service of around 40 worshipers. "It is a real joy to be with you."

Previously sponsored by the Christian Motorcyclists Association, the 6 a.m. event at 750 West Retta Esplanade had to be canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The service had been going on for over a decade before 2020, bringing bikers and their families and friends together to worship the resurrection of Christ as the sun rises over Peace River in Charlotte Harbor.

Sawyer and his wife had contracted coronavirus last Easter. He told The Daily Sun that being able to return to the "Son Rise" Service this year was a real honor and privilege.

"I think (having this service) gives us hope that this whole pandemic is coming to a close, at least we hope so," Sawyer said. "It definitely gives the spirit of optimism.

"It's great that people are getting together again and that the isolation and people staying at home, hopefully, will dissipate and that’s a real blessing."

Hard Road Ministries is a Christian organization in Charlotte County for people looking for a less-traditional church experience.


Paul Pawlicki, a member of the organization, helped put together Sunday morning's service.

"It’s good to be out here and to see the community coming out and praising God," Pawlicki said. "My goodness, without Him we’d have nothing. We’d be in a big vacuum of nothingness.

"I’m just so grateful to be here."

Beth Stetcher and Tom Mallery have been visiting the Punta Gorda area from New Jersey.

Stetcher said they were walking by the Bayfront Center over the past week and saw signs for the "Son Rise" Service.

"This service, this area, it's just beautiful," Stetcher said. "We thought it would be great to be outside and with other people to celebrate Easter. Everything is still shut down where we are from so this has been a long-time coming."

Pawlicki said that their organization is considering expanding their yearly "Son Rise" Service down the road. 

"We’re still debating about doing two or three services in the morning," Pawlicki said. "We’re a small ministry and we just don’t have a whole lot of money, so we are still debating it."

