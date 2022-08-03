Andrew Sheets, wearing a lightly redacted shirt reflecting the ordinance against “indecent speech,” waits for a Code Enforcement Board meeting to begin in March. Sheets and another plaintiff are suing the city over the speech ordinance.
PUNTA GORDA -- A city ordinance against obscene signage represents a "narrowing" of free speech, according to the lawyer of two men suing over it.
Attorneys for both the plaintiffs and the city appeared before Judge Geoffrey Gentile on Monday to present oral arguments in two lawsuits concerning an ordinance in the city code. The hearing was hosted on Zoom, with attorneys and interested parties calling in to observe the proceedings.
Phares Heindl, representing the plaintiffs, referred to the code ordinance as "shifting the boundaries of First Amendment speech."
“This regulation is unbridled, not restrained whatsoever…this is just a wrecking ball to the 1st Amendment," Heindl said in the Zoom hearing.
The ordinance in question — passed by the Punta Gorda City Council last year — prevents "offensive language" from being displayed in public places that can be viewed by children under 17 years of age; such displays include clothes, flags and signage.
The ordinance defines "offensive language" as including "fighting words," "indecent speech," or "obscene" words, as well as anything that would "depict sexual of excretory activities or organs in a manner that is offensive as measured by contemporary community standards."
The two plaintiffs — Andrew Sheets and Richard Massey — both filed separate lawsuits against the City of Punta Gorda after they received citations for violating the ordinance.
Shortly after the ordinance was put into effect, both men flew flags which read "f--- Biden" unredacted in a public space.
Both men later retained the services of Heindl for their lawsuits. Heindl is an attorney from the Rutherford Institute, a Virginia-based nonprofit legal organization.
Heindl, the first to go on oral arguments, spent most of his time referring to previous case law.
One of the cases Heindl cited was a 2015 Supreme Court case — Reed vs. Gilbert — where the Supreme Court unanimously struck down a city ordinance that banned outdoor signs without a permit while allowing exceptions. The suit was was brought by a church that put up its own sign, arguing that the ordinance erred in not affording religious messages the same exemption as political or ideological messages.
At one point in his arguments, Heindl read directly from the case: “Content based laws — those which target speech based on its communicative content — are presumably unconstitutional.”
Heindl also referenced FCC vs. Pacifica, the infamous 1978 Supreme Court case involving material from comedian George Carlin, being referenced in a legal brief by City Attorney David Levin.
The case confirmed that the Federal Communications Commission had the authority to regulate "indecent speech" on public airwaves.
Heindl alleged that the city government was attempting to "import" the rules of the FCC for in-person, public space demonstrations and protests.
“It tries to tell people what they can say and what they can’t say…So this is a content-based regulation,” Heindl argued.
He went on to note that the principle of "strict scrutiny" would allow "narrowly tailored" control of speech for a compelling government interest. However, he argued that setting moral standards in terms of language use did not meet those standards — particularly, because many community members may be more interested in free expression than propriety in language.
Heindl also stated that making the signage ordinance a matter for Code Enforcement rather than a criminal offense may be a more "onerous" burden.
He argued that since the Code Enforcement Board does not confer Constitutional protections or require as much training from members as court judges, the ordinance put his clients at a disadvantage to initially challenge its legality.
Oral arguments are expected to continue Thursday morning, with Levin making his arguments in favor of the ordinance and the city government's decision-making.
