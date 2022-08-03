Blank the Police Shirt

Andrew Sheets, wearing a lightly redacted shirt reflecting the ordinance against “indecent speech,” waits for a Code Enforcement Board meeting to begin in March. Sheets and another plaintiff are suing the city over the speech ordinance.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

PUNTA GORDA -- A city ordinance against obscene signage represents a "narrowing" of free speech, according to the lawyer of two men suing over it.

Attorneys for both the plaintiffs and the city appeared before Judge Geoffrey Gentile on Monday to present oral arguments in two lawsuits concerning an ordinance in the city code. The hearing was hosted on Zoom, with attorneys and interested parties calling in to observe the proceedings.


