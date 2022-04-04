PUNTA GORDA — People staying overnight in Punta Gorda parks might have to find an alternative soon.
Discussions for the closures began in July because the city was getting complaints about people sleeping and living in Gilchrist Park and Laishley Park overnight.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council will hear the first of two readings to prohibit the use of city parks between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless authorized by the city through a permit, like music festivals and other scheduled events.
The goal of the closure law, it states, is to prevent conflicts between park users and neighboring residents, acts of vandalism, and to provide protection to residents and visitors of the city.
City multi-use trails, such as the 2.5-mile long Harborwalk, will remain open for "pedestrians actively engaged in walking or jogging, and bicyclists actively engaged in bicycling," according to city documents.
Those activities, however, will be limited to the paved portion of the multi-use trail. Accessory structures, like benches and tables, as well as open areas adjacent to the trail, will also be closed.
Fishing piers will also remain open for those "actively engaged in fishing" off public piers, including the Adrienne Street Pier, Gilchrist Pier, Justice Center Pier, Laishley Pier and Nature Park Pier.
The Ponce de Leon Park pier was not included in the ordinance because the entire park already shuts down overnight.
Originally, the City Council had considered closing the parks between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., but decided to expand the hours at its March 2 meeting.
“I do not see the value of closing the park at 1 in the morning,” Vice Mayor Debby Carey said at the meeting. “If I’m sleeping on a bench, I can sleep on that bench from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Then I can get up and go someplace else and come back at 6 a.m. and still be annoying to the people (in the park).”
