PUNTA GORDA — Overnight parking restrictions could be on the way for the Punta Gorda Historic District.
Residents say they're tired of strangers leaving their cars parked overnight − and sometimes for days − on the streets outside their homes.
"We have no parking restrictions in the Historic District currently so anyone can park overnight indefinitely," said James Round, who is also part of a community group focused on the issue. "Police can do nothing."
The City Council agreed with the residents Wednesday, telling city staff to put together an ordinance prohibiting parking within an area of the district between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. unless the owner of the vehicle has a permit.
Details of the permit, enforcement and penalties will be determined as staff moves forward with the ordinance.
Currently, the parking restrictions are being proposed for an area on the western part of the district, which stretches from Cooper Street on the east of Punta Gorda to Shreve Street on the west.
City staff anticipates bringing the ordinance back before the City Council in November or December.
"(I see) no problem with putting something in place to protect the citizens that live in the Historic District," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. "I think they deserve all the same opportunities that everybody else has."
Similar overnight restrictions are already in place for the Punta Gorda Isles, Burnt Store Isles and Burnt Store Meadows communities.
"This is the only area of our city where there is no ordinance," Sandy Brandt said at the meeting. "Allowing vehicles to park overnight means they can (even) be parked indefinitely."
The make-up of exactly who is leaving their cars on the street overnight has not been determined, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Round said that while this is a step in the right direction, there is more work to be done.
"We still want to see how the implementation of it goes through," Round said. "I would say we’re happy with the direction the City Council took. They approved parking restrictions in the neighborhood overnight. That’s the first bite of the elephant we want to take."
