PUNTA GORDA — Limitations on overnight parking are likely coming for Punta Gorda's Historic District and downtown area.
Currently, the city does not regulate parking in the section of Goldstein Street to Fishermen’s Village (near Maud Street) and from West Retta Esplanade to West Virginia Avenue.
The need for the restrictions started around two years ago due to security issues.
"We had a lot of complaints early on about people sleeping in their cars and cars that had been abandoned — some of them didn’t even have tires," Vice Mayor Debby Carey said at Wednesday's city council meeting.
At the meeting, a majority of the city council approved the first reading of a new law that would restrict on-street parking in the area between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Historic District residents would apply for an on-street parking permit through the city clerk's office, which would provide a homeowner with up to three reflective, numbered hanging tags.
Those without a hanging-tag placard would be subject to tickets and fines issued by the Punta Gorda Police Department.
City council member Melissa Lockhart, who voted against the ordinance, was concerned some residents may take advantage of the program.
"There is always going to be that one person who says, 'I lost my placard, I lost my placard' and they end up with 10 placards (to give out)," Lockhart said.
City Clerk Karen Smith told the council the placards would be numbered so they can track them.
"When they come and want a new one, they will say they lost permit No. 5096 (for example)," Smith said. "That permit will then be invalidated because it’s been lost and no one will be able to use it so they still will only be able to have three."
Lockhart was also concerned that three placards were too many.
"I think we need to look at the three placards being too much," she said. "You do have a double edge because you have some people with onsite parking and some with offsite.
"Are we going to look at property (linear) frontage or look at it as, 'so you have a driveway so you only have one placard?'"
City Manager Greg Murray reminded council members that the intent of the program was to restrict nondistrict motorists.
"The intent of this program was to ensure overnight parking did not occur from those who did not live in this district," Murray said. "That’s what this program does."
City council member Jaha Cummings, who represents the Historic District, thought the three placards worked best.
"This is something that the neighborhood actually wants," he said. "This is something the neighborhood has advocated for for quite awhile and this is a solution that’s come through the neighborhood working with the staff."
The proposed ordinance still has to come back before the council for a final reading before anything becomes official.
An estimated cost for the program was not available at the first reading; however, city staff plans to provide one upon the final reading.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.