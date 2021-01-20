PUNTA GORDA — A new overnight parking permit requirement is in the works in Punta Gorda that could restrict on-street parking in the city’s downtown and historic district.
The permit would only allow the guests of district residents to park overnight between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Those without permits could be subject to fines.
Currently, the city does not regulate parking in the section of Goldstein Street to Fishermen’s Village (near Maud Street) and from West Retta Esplanade to West Virginia Avenue.
This has become a problem, however, for residents who live in that part of the district, which includes a portion of downtown Punta Gorda.
“Overnight parking of unknown vehicles in front of our homes (is) a safety and security concern for many who live on the western side of the Historic District,” wrote James Round, representing a citizen group formed on the issue, in an email to the city.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council told city staff to move forward with the new permit program but an official ordinance still has to be approved by the council members before any changes can occur.
Residents can obtain the permits for free from the city but it would cost $50 for each replacement.
At the meeting, city staff proposed each resident would be allowed three permits, however, that could change before any official ordinance is approved.
While there are still more details to work out, Council Member Jaha Cummings urged that the program be kept simple.
“I think this is a very good plan,” Cummings said. “The area is not so large that we need to over complicate this. I think it will serve the needs of the residents because it is complaint-driven (issue). The neighbors do know who should be there. This is something the neighborhood asked for so they can feel safe.”
Round told The Daily Sun that the City Council is moving in the right direction with the new program but he wondered why it is taking so long.
“It’s been since last March when we began this process,” Round said. “(The city) is indicating that it could take another six to nine months from now for implementation. Why so long for a fairly simple request? I guess they move at the speed of government.”
City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert said that the creation of a program like this takes time to ensure that everyone involved has the ability to provide input.
Pickleball courts at Gilchrist Park
Pickleballers hoping to see the Gilchrist Park pickleball courts restored from the current four back to the original eight will have to keep waiting.
During council comments at the end of Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council discussed the notion of changes at the courts along West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
Council member Nancy Prafke said she has received numerous emails requesting it be discussed as an official agenda item but Prafke and the other members concurred that it’s not going to happen.
“I realize that it has caused some angst from some people (but) we have four courts,” Prafke said. “I have no desire to bring it up as a council agenda item in the future.”
Mayor Lynne Matthews also nixed the idea.
“We’re not going to talk it about,” Matthews said. “It’s not a City Council agenda item to discuss. I think it’s unanimous. I don’t think there is a reason to have another discussion about it. I think we’ve beat that horse pretty dead.”
