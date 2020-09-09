PUNTA GORDA — On the heels of "canceling Christmas," the Punta Gorda City Council opted Wednesday to delay permits for any large events in the city for the rest of the year due to coronavirus.
"I don’t personally feel it’s in our best interest to do any permits prior to 2021 at this point," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews. "I feel very strongly about it. I think that we need to keep people safe and we need to lead by example. If we’re going to allow one event to occur, then we have to allow them all. We have to give equal weight to every event."
Going forward, city staff will bring an updated event permit list to the City Council every 30 days for consideration.
In August, the City Council supported canceling the annual Christmas Tree lighting event and discouraged people from gathering for Halloween in the downtown area.
This new decision means that events like the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Parade in November, the annual Christmas Parade in December, craft fairs and more will remain on hold for now.
It could also affect an 800-person wedding with fireworks planned for Laishley Park in late December.
"There are a lot of unknowns," said Mayor Nancy Prafke. "(If) we are canceling Christmas and not having people congregate, (how) are we going to encourage something else where people are going to congregate? We need to be consistent."
Currently, city staff has 18 event permit applications that need to be processed going into next year.
Sally Mere of M.Y. Promotions is one of those event organizers still waiting for an answer.
"I cannot understand (why) we can't receive permission to have a craft show in November and January," Mere said. "We are at the marketplace where we have lots of room to separate and to set up. We have tents to protect the vendors. We have masks and hand sanitizers.
"My vendors need to work and have no opportunity to do so. I doubt there will be lots of people coming to the event anyway."
Mere asked why weekend farmer's markets are allowed to operate in the city and not craft shows.
The difference, said City Manager Howard Kunik, is that farmer's markets were deemed essential by the governor.
"We have fought the good fight on this council to keep our citizens safe," said Council Member Debby Carey.
The City Council will also review their mandatory indoor mask ruling at its Sept. 23 meeting. The ruling was approved in July with a possible end date in October.
