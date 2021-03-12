Paradise Pointe luxury condominiums open in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — A new luxury condominium community has opened in Punta Gorda, offering 39 units with a view of Charlotte Harbor.
Paradise Pointe, located at 231 Belvedere Court, has already sold around 10 units, according to Christopher Spiro, of Sprio Associates representing PDS Architecture, designers of the new community.
Two lifestyle floor plans ranging from 1,832 to 2,597 square feet are available, including two to three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.
All the floor plans are built with features like his and her closets, tray ceilings − or an inverted or recessed ceiling − and LED lighting in the master suite as well as double sinks, a garden tub, an enclosed shower door and linen closets in the master bathroom, according to a PDS press release.
The adjacent kitchen offers a gourmet-style ambiance to each condo with stainless-steel appliances, soft-close cabinets and an eat-in island.
“We translated our client’s vision of high-end value into a river-encompassing resort that reflects Punta Gorda’s relaxed atmosphere and fresh definition of grandeur,” PDS President Tyler Petersen.
PDS representatives said Paradise Pointe complements, capitalizes on and maximizes access to a complete Punta Gorda experience, including water sports, beaches, parks and nature preserves, and 30 miles of city bike trails.
The community is near local attractions like Fishermen’s Village, Laishley Marina, Gilchrist Park and downtown Punta Gorda.
Residents of Paradise Pointe will also have access to a heated pool and spa, and smart home technology, such as card-access elevators, 24-hour surveillance, and hurricane-resistant windows and concrete structures.
The sales center at Paradise Pointe is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, go to PDSArchitecture.com, call 239-437-8090 or email info@PDSArchitecture.com.
