PUNTA GORDA — If you were used to parking on Gill Street to visit the First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, new restrictions could be on the way.
Currently, street parking is allowed on both sides of the roadway between West Olympia Avenue and West Marion Avenue but the City Council is looking to change that having cited safety concerns during a recent council meeting.
"It's like bobbing and weaving through a maze," said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews at the meeting.
City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert told the Sun in an email that the new restrictions still require an ordinance change and further approval by council members.
The first reading of that ordinance is anticipated for the May 6 City Council meeting, according to Reichert.
"If approved, the second reading (will be set) for the May 20 (council meeting) and then signage would be put in place," Reichert said.
The new ordinance would allow for parking only on the west side of that section of the street next to the church.
PGPD Lt. Justin Davoult said that the standard vehicle is about 6 to 8 feet wide.
"Putting two vehicles side by side on opposite sides of a 26-foot wide street (like Gill) ... that leaves 16 feet of a 26-foot road. I don’t think there is a standard, (but that) won’t accommodate a car on each side," Davoult said.
If approved by City Council after the final reading, the new parking restrictions would be in effect throughout the week.
"(Parking on both sides) creates traffic problems on any given day of the week," Matthews said. "There are several streets in the (city's) downtown corridor that have this problem. People will run you into the curb because they want to come through. It’s not safe."
Mayor Nancy Prafke echoed Matthews concerns.
"I know the church is very popular and have daily events," Prafke said. "(This change would) make a lot of sense (so) the residents are able to see oncoming traffic."
The Rev. Mike Loomis, the church's senior pastor, told the Sun that he doesn't expect many issues to occur if the change goes through.
"I don’t think it's going to have a drastic impact (on us) or stop our folks from coming," Loomis said.
