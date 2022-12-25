Parrot Heads donate Christmas Cheer check

Pictured from Left: Jerry York, CHPHC President; Jennifer Molnar, Fire Marshal; Linda Seglem, Jimi DiNapoli, Ken Reinhardt and Ray Wetmore, club board members; and Tyler Canfield, Operations Fire Chief.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club teamed up with the Punta Gorda fire and police departments again this year to make Christmas a bit jollier for some local kids, said Parrothead Chris Lockwood, in a news release.

“Not only did club members raise more than $2,500 in toys and cash at its November meeting, but they also donated 180 cozy blankets to the kids,” Lockwood said.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments