Pictured from Left: Jerry York, CHPHC President; Jennifer Molnar, Fire Marshal; Linda Seglem, Jimi DiNapoli, Ken Reinhardt and Ray Wetmore, club board members; and Tyler Canfield, Operations Fire Chief.
PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club teamed up with the Punta Gorda fire and police departments again this year to make Christmas a bit jollier for some local kids, said Parrothead Chris Lockwood, in a news release.
“Not only did club members raise more than $2,500 in toys and cash at its November meeting, but they also donated 180 cozy blankets to the kids,” Lockwood said.
Christmas Cheer is championed by Punta Gorda Fire Marshal Jennifer Molnar, who leads the cause every year. Originally started to help students at the Baker Center school eight years ago, the program has expanded to assist many additional families, nearly 200 in all, the release stated.
“With this being a particularly difficult year for many due to the recent hurricane, the donations from the Parrot Head Club were especially welcomed,” Lockwood said. “Always ready to step up, club members are amazing with their contributions. This year was no exception.”
Molnar spoke to the club.
“The Christmas Cheer program continues to grow each year because of your generosity and compassion, we are definitely making a positive difference in many lives within our community,” she said in the news release. “Thank you for your past support of Christmas Cheer and your continued participation in this year’s giving program. The Parrot Head Club members are the largest contributors to the Christmas Cheer fundraiser each year. The Charlotte Harbor Parrot Heads are some of the finest people I have ever worked with and now call my ‘Phriends.’”
