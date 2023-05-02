 Skip to main content
featured topical

Parrot Outreach Society has a bigger home

red parrot

This parrot is available for adoption.

PUNTA GORDA — The Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda is happy to announce its newer, larger home.

Just before Hurricane Ian, the building was burglarized and 28 birds were stolen on Sept. 14.


Robbie Brooks holds Simon

Robbie Brooks holds Simon, a bird waiting to be adopted at the Parrot Outreach Center.
store

Toys and cages are available for purchase, as well as a small "yard sale" area of used pet products for sale. 
Kimchi

Kimchi is available for adoption at the Parrot Outreach Center.
Volunteer Will Sanders, holds, Rio, a bird he visits on a regular basis

Volunteer Will Sanders holds, Rio, a bird he visits on a regular basis.
   
An error occurred