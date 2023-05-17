Parrot Outreach Society has a bigger home

PUNTA GORDA — The Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda is happy to announce its newer, larger home.
Just before Hurricane Ian, the building was burglarized and 28 birds were stolen on Sept. 14.
“I discovered it the next morning,” said volunteer Robbie Brooks, a volunteer since 2018. “I was the first one here and saw the damage and the cages unlocked. It was eerie and very sad.”
The birds were a mix of cockatoos, conures, amazons and an African grey.
“Our security cameras were on a backup battery which apparently was not working,” Brooks said. “We still don’t know where the birds are today.”
Brooks said the Punta Gorda Police Department did a very thorough job of investigating the incident.
“They came out and took fingerprints and collected all the evidence they could, but I don’t think they were able to solve the case,” Brooks said.
Parrot Outreach Society Board President Susan Jennings said many of the stolen birds had special needs.
“A lot of them were on medications and probably died from trauma,” Jennings said. “It was devastating.”
Punta Gorda Police Lt. Dylan Renz said the case is currently suspended.
“We have followed every tip and lead that we had, but there hasn’t been been any additional information to move forward in any direction,” Renz said. “We’re not going to continue to investigate it unless new information becomes available. As it stands, there were never any suspects identified in the case.”
At the end of September, Hurricane Ian knocked out part of a wall and ceiling of one room. The nonprofit organization completed the repairs and is leasing the space next to it to add more room to the facility.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place April 20 to celebrate the grand-reopening and a new security system in the building.
There are about 100 birds at the Parrot Outreach.
“It’s breeding season, so our numbers might be rising soon,” Brooks said. “At any given time, we have approximately 120 birds in our care. A lot of times, birds can outlive their owners — parrots can live up to 80 years.”
The Parrot Outreach Society’s mission is parrot re-homing, rescue, adoption, rehabilitation, sanctuary, foster and education of parrots, parakeets, macaws and other breeds, according to its website.
There are also toys and cages available for purchase, as well as a small “yard sale” area of used pet products for sale. Bird boarding and grooming is also offered at the facility.
There are various prices to adopt a bird, depending on the size and type.
“We require a potential adopter to come in and complete three one-hour bonding visits on three different days,” Brooks said. “We also do a virtual home visit.”
She said after Hurricane Ian, the rescue took in birds as boarders free of charge.
“Some people lost their homes or were staying on a family member’s couch and couldn’t bring their birds. Most people came back for them after their homes were repaired.”
Volunteers are always needed.
“We need people to socialize with the birds, and we also need help with feeding the birds and cleaning cages,” Brooks said.
Will Sanders, a volunteer with the rescue for the past five years, said four of his family members spend time volunteering.
“My wife and I stopped in here five years ago because we were interested in adopting a bird,” Sanders said. “I guess you could say we are a bird family.”
Five years later, they’ve rescued six birds from the organization.
All donations are tax deductible.
Parrot Outreach Society is at 1205 Elizabeth St., Suite I, in Punta Gorda.
For more information, call 941-347-8876 or go to parrotoutreachsociety.org.
