PUNTA GORDA - An area parrot shelter is seeking donations to replace a 40-year-old air-conditioning unit.
The total fundraising goal is currently projected at $14,000.
"It's true that parrots are tropical creatures. But the Florida summer heat is too hot even for our tropical birds and people who come to visit them at the Parrot Outreach Society," read a recent news release.
The Parrot Outreach Society, founded in 2010, operates a shelter for rescue birds on Elizabeth Street. The organization says, at any time, they have approximately 140 parrots and similar birds in their care.
Susan Jennings, a spokeswoman for the society, said that the shelter serves as a safe haven for abandoned pets and a hub for finding them new homes.
"There is a huge need for rescues for birds," Jennings said.
Very often, Jennings noted, people underestimate the amount of care and effort that goes into caring for a parrot — an animal that has a comparable lifespan to that of a human. Other times, the caretaker or owner of the bird dies without a new caretaker lined up, so the society steps in to help.
The society currently rents its shelter, and has been saving up to purchase their own building. The air conditioner originally began breaking down last year, but plans to replace it were delayed due to budget limits.
The situation is now reversed, according to Jennings; plans to move have been put on hold while the society focuses on replacing the air-conditioning unit.
Jennings said that the shelter aims to keep the shelter around 77 degrees — comfortable for both the birds and the volunteers who care for them.
“We clean every cage, every water bowl, each morning,” Jennings said.
The air conditioner replacements have already been ordered; the $14,000 fundraising goal is meant to recoup the costs and keep the organization's budget balanced.
The shelter itself is staffed by volunteers, happy to care for the colorful and talkative creatures that come to the shelter. Much of the budget is taken up by buying food and paying rent, utility and vet bills.
The society does bring in some money by boarding pets for traveling owners and selling pet toys and cages, but they are hoping to make sure that their bases are covered heading into the next year.
"Everything we make goes towards taking care of these birds," Jennings said.
The shelter hosts two large indoor areas for the parrots to fly around in, along with personal cages for each of the birds; paired parrots are usually kept in the same cage.
Each bird is kept in quarantine for 30 days before joining the general population, and extensive vetting is done for anyone looking to adopt one of the parrots into a new home. The society's shelter is a no-kill shelter.
Donations to the Parrot Outreach Society can be made online or by mailing a check to Parrot Outreach Society at 1205 Elizabeth Street, Unit 1, Punta Gorda, FL 33050.
Donations can also be made in person at the above address. A GoFundMe page has also been established for the fundraiser.
