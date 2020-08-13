PUNTA GORDA — Fewer people are flying in and out of Punta Gorda Airport compared to June, based on a recent passenger count report.
Compared to May and April, however, the numbers are still looking up.
In July, 91,437 passengers enplaned and deplaned from PGD, compared to a June count of 93,767.
In May, the report showed a passenger count total of only 63,314 with devastating April totals of only 12,030.
"We were not surprised that July’s total passenger count was lower than June as we had been tracking the load factor throughout the month," said PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller. "June’s load factor was 72% and July’s was 62%, a decrease we attribute to the corresponding spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida."
Compared to last year, July's passenger count was down by almost 38%, whereas June was down just over 30%.
May's passenger count was down around 48% compared to May 2019.
April's passenger totals were down by 93% compared to the previous year.
The month of August historically has the second-lowest traffic count after September, according to Miller.
"We expect the August 2020 numbers to follow that trend," she said.
Despite the fluctuation of total passenger counts , PGD representatives are staying positive.
"As far as our balance sheet goes, we are generally in good shape," Miller said. "While our revenues have been reduced, we’ve been receiving reimbursement for operating expenses from the CARES Act Airport Grant.
"We are (also) optimistic about PGD’s future and believe Allegiant is well-positioned for the recovery."
Volaire Aviation Consulting recently released data that showed PGD as offering the lowest average airfare in Southwest Florida, compared to neighboring airports in Fort Myers (RSW) and Sarasota (SRQ).
PGD’s average ticket fare was listed at $72 each way, according to a PGD press release.
Fares to the same destination airports from Sarasota average $105 and Fort Myers average $133.
The report noted that PGD passengers also experienced more nonstop flights compared to the other two airports which averaged 1.4 segments, meaning they had layovers or required a connecting flight to reach their destination.
Volaire based their analysis on information provided by Airline Data Inc. from March 2019 to February 2020 that compared 40 of the same airports accessible through PGD, RSW and SRQ.
