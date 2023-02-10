PUNTA GORDA — Pastor Carl F. Brooks will celebrate his 75th birthday this month — as well as 43 years of serving the community at First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.
Two celebrations will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19. There will be services at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“I’ve known him for seven years, and he’s one of those pastors who tells you like it is,” said the Rev. Kevin B. Shaw, of First Macedonia Church. “He’s the nicest guy. He checks on his people, prays for his people, visits them in hospitals — he is a pastor of all people.”
Brooks grew up in Punta Gorda and has held many positions throughout Florida.
He was a pastor for Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Inc., which included 10 counties across the state serving 43 churches.
“People call him for counseling from all over the country — even other pastors,” Shaw said.
Residents from four churches in the area are expected to come to the services on Feb. 19.
According to Shaw, Brooks was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged after serving in Vietnam.
“We have a lot of veterans at our church who feel a connection with Pastor Brooks,” Shaw said. “We want to show him how much we appreciate and love him. He never quits or gives up on his people.”
“Pastor Brooks is the longest-serving pastor in Charlotte County,” said church member Zelda Smith. “Under his leadership, the church has experienced growth. There have been many innovative programs established through his vision.”
Brooks said he is looking forward to the celebration with the congregation.
“My passion for serving the church is because it’s my calling,” he said. “God sent me there to do what I’m doing.”
The First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is at 411 E. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-637-7743.
