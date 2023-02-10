Pastor Carl F. Brooks

Pastor Carl F. Brooks

PUNTA GORDA — Pastor Carl F. Brooks will celebrate his 75th birthday this month — as well as 43 years of serving the community at First Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Punta Gorda.

Two celebrations will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19. There will be services at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.


