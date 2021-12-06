Peace River Art Festival returns to Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — Bonnie Ziskin became an artist at the age of 70 after being diagnosed with lung cancer for a second time.
“After the second time I got cancer, I lost my fear of failure,” Ziskin said. “I didn’t know how things were going to go so I started doing whatever I’ve always wanted to do without lessons in glass or in abstract painting ... I also do a lot of painting.”
Ziskin was one of around 55 vendors displaying their artwork Dec. 4 and 5 at the Peace River National Art Festival at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
“I just started doing it and it just flowed right out of me and my husband of 50 years goes, ‘Who are you?,” Ziskin said, laughing. “So at 70, I became an artist.”
Ziskin featured a variety of abstract paintings, as well as fused glass clocks and other designs.
The festival showcased artists from multiple mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor.
The art festival is organized by the The Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda.
Jill Lyndsay, exhibit coordinator with the arts center, said they were delighted to bring the festival back to Laishley Park.
“We’ve had a really great turnout,” Lyndsay said. “The festival is great for the Visual Arts Center and it’s great for Punta Gorda to have all these beautiful art pieces here.”
Lyndsay said they had around 1,200 people Dec. 4, and another 1,000 or so Dec. 5.
“I’m an artist myself and I’ve had booths here, so I always love seeing the art and having the art in Punta Gorda,” Lyndsay said.
The annual Peace River National Arts Festival began in 2007, shortly after Hurricane Charley devastated Punta Gorda and Charlotte County.
The festival began as a fundraiser to repair the Visual Arts Center facility but has lived on to support the arts in Punta Gorda over the past decade as the center’s signature event.
“This might be our fifth year as a vendor at the festival,” Chris Guilmette said.
She and her husband, Paul, had a series of handcrafted mobile sculptures made of welded copper and brass.
“It’s terrific to be out here,” she added. “One good thing about being an established artist here in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda is that people come back and they remember you and they may buy another piece or they bring their friends...If you’re an established, original artist and you do this twice or so a year, it’s a good show for you.”
For more information about the Visual Arts Center, go to VisualArtCenter.org.
Ziskin’s work can be viewed at Zoey-Art.com.
Paul Guilmette’s work can be found at InovationsinArt.com.
