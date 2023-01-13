PUNTA GORDA - The Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens is "re-blooming" with community support, according to a recent news release from the organization.
Peace River Gardens experienced "monumental damage" to its 27 acre property due to Hurricane Ian.
The facility borders the Peace River in Punta Gorda.
"This sanctuary saw the devastation of over 200 trees and thousands of plants," it stated.
The damage was extensive.
"Propagation houses were ripped to shreds, the Butterfly House was dismantled, and the gazebo lost its roof," it stated.
Officials praised region residents for their assistance following Hurricane Ian.
"Our sanctuary was hit hard and without community support, our nonprofit most likely wouldn't have survived," Executive Director Tanna Horner stated in the news release. "Staring months of closure in the face and knowing there was at least $271,000 in uninsured costs, a plea went out to supporters. The community responded in a big way."
In November, The Tetrault Family Foundation set a $100,000 matching gift which spurred supporters from around the globe to give online or by mail, the news release stated. Past visitors sent in hundreds of messages of inspiration and admiration with their donations lifting the spirits of the hard-hit organization.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation provided $20,000, The Community Foundation in Cape Coral pledged $2,500 for recovery efforts, The Pethick Family gave $30,000 and the Charlotte Community Foundation provided a grant of $42,013.75, according to the news release.
Peace River Gardens welcomed close to 20,0000 visitors in 2022 as it began its fifth year in operation, Community Outreach Coordinator Tara Dane said.
"Thanks to generous givers, The Gardens can continue to preserve the delicate balance of our ecosystem for visitors to enjoy."
Hours of operation currently are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
