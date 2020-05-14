PUNTA GORDA — After six weeks of shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens is set to reopen Saturday.
The gates open at 9 a.m. at 5827 Riverside Drive, east of downtown Punta Gorda.
Staff plans to follow CDC guidelines for regularly sanitizing all “touch areas” as well as wearing masks, using protective shields at registers and using gloves as appropriate, according to a Peace River Gardens press release.
In addition, visitors will be requested to maintain proper social distancing of at least 6 feet, but preferably 10 feet from other visitors.
Groups will be limited to 10 persons.
Barring any major spikes in coronavirus cases, the Peace River Gardens also plans to resume its summer schedule, opening Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with health and personal safety as a significant focus.
The Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens are a 501(c)3 nonprofit. Admission is $13 for adults, $11 for 65-plus, $9 for students through high school, under 5 are free.
For more information visit the website at peacerivergardens.org or call 941-621-8299.
