Peace River Wildlife Center’s ambassadors, “Luna” with Valerie Wolfrey; “Bella” Robert Warren; “Jilly Bean” with Tammy Gerringer; “Cruiser” with Cari Hale; “Athena” with Sue Gilleo, and “Orion” with Heather Moody, were part of the festivities for the groundbreaking of the new Peace River Wildlife Center’s Education Center.
Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President John Wright welcomes Peace River Wildlife Center staff, volunteers, dignitaries, and friends to the groundbreaking of the new Peace River Wildlife Center’s Education Center.
Julie Moriarty, project manager for the new Peace River Wildlife Center’s Education Center, shares details from the blueprints with PWRC Board President Jerry Jones, PWRC Executive Director Tricia LaPointe, and Bob Miller of Boyette & Miller Construction & Development, who will be the general contractor for the new PWRC Education Center.
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bob White; Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews; PWRC veterinarian Dr. Robin Jenkins; PWRC Board President Jerry Jones; PWRC Capital Campaign Chair Dr. David Klein; PWRC Project Manager Julie Moriarty; PWRC board member Gary Wein; PWRC Executive Director Tricia LaPointe; PWRC Honorary Capital Campaign Chair Stacey Deffenbaugh; and Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce President John Wright.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Peace River Wildlife Center Executive Director Tricia LaPointe welcomes staff, volunteers, dignitaries, and supporters to the groundbreaking of the new Peace River Wildlife Center’s Education Center.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
