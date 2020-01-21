PUNTA GORDA — Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda needs a new home. And it’s running out of time.
“Our conditions at Ponce De Leon Park are deteriorating on an hourly basis,” said Callie Stahl, executive director of the nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation and education center.
The center has outgrown the location it has occupied at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, since 1982.
A move has been years in the works. At the Jan. 22 Punta Gorda Council meeting, City Council members will discuss relocating the center’s local wildlife exhibits to a new area on Henry Street near the Hounds on Henry dog park and the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, 401 Shreve St.
The City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
“We and city staff have already had a conversation about using a portion of the Henry Street location for a public education facility, which you get to see in Ponce Park (currently),” Stahl said. “Everybody seems to be pleased with the idea of us moving to the new location. The City Council will be deciding how much of the property (on Henry) that the wildlife center can use.”
The city has been a longtime supporter of PRWC.
“PRWC provides valuable services to the area including wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and education,” said city spokesperson Melissa Reichert. “The center and gift shop are tremendous tourism draws to the city.”
Stahl said they estimate over 100,000 people visit the center every year.
A timeline for a potential move is unclear, but Stahl hopes that development of the new facility could kick off in a couple of years.
“Once we know what we can do from the City Council, we can get our engineers and architects to work and find out what issues we may run up against − soil, utilities, etc.,” Stahl said. “Once we start that process, we will be able to narrow down a timeline and a cost to move the facility there. The reality is closer to two years, but as of now these are made-up numbers without having any facts yet to base it on.”
PRWC is also in the process of moving its rehabilitation center from Ponce Park to a temporary facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near East Marion Avenue.
In December, PRWC representatives asked the county zoning board for a special exception for a location off Taylor Road to build a new rehab facility. Residents spoke out against the idea, and PRWC withdrew their request.
“Having the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. location does give us some time,” Stahl said. “It gives us time to really find the most ideal spot, both financially for our rehab center and for the surrounding community.”
Stahl said they are looking east of Interstate 75 for a long-term rehab center.
“A lot of land out there is zoned agricultural, so we won’t run into special exception issues and rezoning,” Stahl said. “But we can’t get too far out of town to make sure our staff volunteers and (animal) rescuers can get into the location. We will continue to do our due diligence and explore opportunities for our new rehab location.”
As far as the Henry Street location, Stahl looks to the future.
“Because of our growth, which has just continued and flourished, the idea to afford the center’s expansion is ideal,” Stahl said. “I want to think about what (our organization) will need 10, 20, 50 years down the road and set up a way to sustain itself. That’s what I believe we can create on Henry Street.”
