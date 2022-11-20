PUNTA GORDA — The Peace River Wildlife Education Center in Ponce de Leon Park has reopened for tours daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the organization announced in a recent newsletter.
Callie Stahl, executive director of the nonprofit organization, said the building and grounds sustained quite a bit of damage.
“We’ve done a lot of clean up and are now in repair stage,” Stahl stated. “Several big old oak trees fell and we had to remove collapsed enclosures and repair all of the fencing.”
Stahl added that “luckily, the hospital building was spared.”
“Our hospital was open 24 hours after the storm,” she wrote in the newsletter. “That little building was designed for hurricane winds. For weeks, we were very busy taking in baby bunnies, squirrels and other small mammals that were caught in flooding.”
A grand reopening in planned from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9.
“One Friday evening each month we will open after hours with refreshments and live acoustic music,” Stahl said. “We invite everyone to come and enjoy a tour and a beautiful sunset at Ponce Park. My goal is to have majority of the repairs done by Dec. 9 so the public can enjoy our new exhibits.”
PRWC has produced a one-run T-shirt commemorating the “battle and win against Hurricane Ian.”
“All proceeds from the sale will go directly to help with our recovery costs,” Stahl said. “Featuring the PRWC logo and motto ‘PRWC will fly again’ the shirts are $24.99 and can be purchased at the gift shop or online or at prwildlife.org.”
All proceeds from donations and gift store purchases go directly to rescue, rehabilitating and education efforts.
Peace River Wildlife Center is at 3400 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.
