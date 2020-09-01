PUNTA GORDA — After months of being grounded at Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda due to coronavirus, the Peace River Wildlife Center will reopen its gates again Friday to visitors.
Guests must reserve a guided tour to enter with a party no larger than nine people.
For the first time in its history, PRWC is charging guests for entry as opposed to accepting suggested donations.
"This is a whole new concept for us," said Callie Stahl, PRWC executive director. "Because of the tremendous financial loss that we’ve had being closed to the public (since March), we really did feel in order to try to make up some of those funds that we would go ahead and charge a fee for this temporary time when we’re only open for reservations."
A $10 fee will be charged for adults, $5 for children between the ages of 5 and 17, and no charge for children 4 and younger.
"Our intention is once we get past the COVID-19 problem into a new normal that we will be able to open our doors as they were before," Stahl said. "We will remove that fee and go right back to that suggested donation as we always have."
Stahl said one of the reasons they're going the reservation route is for the protection of their volunteers and their many animals.
"A lot of volunteers are still not very comfortable about coming out into the public again with the coronavirus out there," she said.
"We have reached out to our volunteers and found the ones comfortable with coming in and working with the public," she continued. "In order to make sure that their time is utilized as well as possible is one of the reasons we are doing the scheduling of the tours as well as the fees for the tours."
All guests will be required to wear facial coverings except for children under the age of 2.
Thirty-minute tours will be led by volunteer guides, and the gift shop will be open.
Tours will be offered 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays.
Reservations can be made by calling or emailing Tammy at 941-637-3830 or peaceriverwildlife@yahoo.com, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
