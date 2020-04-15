PUNTA GORDA — Peace River Wildlife Center received approval Wednesday from the Punta Gorda City Council for a lease to build a new public education center on Henry Street.
The nonprofit organization has maintained a wildlife rehabilitation and education center at Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda for years, but it has outgrown its current location.
PRWC representatives negotiated a 50-year lease with Punta Gorda staff for four acres of city-owned property on Henry Street behind the Hounds on Henry dog park.
The lease is for $1 a year, similar to its current lease at Ponce Park.
“We spent a lot of time and communicated with city staff and the City Council members in regards to terms of the lease,” PRWC Executive Director Callie Stahl told the Sun. “We came to an agreement and created a lease that’s beneficial for both of us.”
Development at the new Henry Street location will be done in two phases, according to Stahl, with the first resembling the center’s current avian exhibits. That phase is expected to take two or three years to complete.
The second phase will include something Stahl likes to call “mammal land” and is planned to be finished within five years of PRWC completing phase one.
“That will feature animals such as foxes, opossums, raccoons, squirrels ... which unfortunately right now we don’t have space to house. They have very specific needs to keep the quality of life high,” Stahl said.
The City Council members were also happy to have the project moving forward.
“I’m really excited (about this) and I know all of us are,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke at Wednesday’s meeting. “I know we are making a lot of people out there that are watching us very happy with this.”
“It’s a win-win for everybody in this case,” said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews.
Hiring new city manager continues despite coronavirus delays
Longtime City Manager Howard Kunik looks to retire before the end of 2020 and the process for his replacement is ongoing.
City staff has had to make some interview schedule changes to find his replacement due to the coronavirus pandemic, however.
The new schedule pushes the schedule back by a month.
Originally, the application review and short-listing of candidates was scheduled to run from April 2 to May 6, according to city documents. The end-time for that process has been moved back to June 3.
There are 48 candidates being considered for the position at the time of this report, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
Special meetings are in the works for June 24 and 25 for council members to conduct interviews with the final candidates.
A community representative group was also formed to interview the candidates. That interview panel meeting has been changed from May 27 to June 20.
The start time for the new city manager is still expected to begin in October 2020, according to city documents.
