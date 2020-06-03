PUNTA GORDA — As thousands of people across the world protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against racism and police brutality, a group in Charlotte County has decided to join in.
March for Justice Charlotte is hosting a Black Lives Matter march tonight, from 6 to 8 p.m., starting at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St. in Punta Gorda. This will be a peaceful protest.
The purpose of the protest is not only to fight for justice for victims of police brutality, but also amplify the voices of the local black community, according to one of the organizers, 18-year-old Carson McNamara.
"This is only the beginning of my work to pursue justice and racial equality in our community," said McNamara, who graduated from Port Charlotte High School this year. "We will be heard."
Despite only 5% of Charlotte County's population identifying as black, they accounted for 13.1% of local law enforcement arrests in 2019, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Starting at Laishley Park, protesters will travel down Nesbit Street, turning right on East Retta Esplanade. The protest will then cross North Tamiami Trail North, travel through downtown Punta Gorda on West Retta Esplanade, cross over Cross Street, and end in the rear parking lot of Punta Gorda City Hall, according to Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis, who is walking with the protesters Friday.
As of Thursday morning, it is undetermined whether Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell will walk with the protesters Friday, according to spokesperson Claudette Bennett.
Roughly 10 high school seniors and college students are organizing the protest, some being members of the NAACP task force. They expect anywhere from 100 to 300 protesters to attend. Organizers are stressing that this will be a nonviolent, peaceful protest.
Organizers also advise participants to follow COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing masks and walking 6 feet apart. There will also be water and masks available.
The Sun spoke with McNamara prior to the protest. Here is what she had to say:
Q: What made you decide to put Friday's march together?
With the cruel murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery sparking outrage countrywide, the demonstrations I saw of peaceful protests were powerful and moving. Growing up as a person of color in a predominantly white community, I have experienced the same racism and oppression Americans everywhere are protesting against. I wanted to use my platform to amplify the unheard voices of black people here in Charlotte County while also fighting for the pursuit of justice for victims of police brutality.
Q: What has been the response so far from community groups you've reached out to?
The community groups have been incredibly helpful. Organizations such as All Rainbow Allied Youth, Indivisible and the Charlotte County Democrats have been instrumental to the success of this event and the contribution of resources. It’s so important for us to have community involvement because the beliefs behind these marches, if understood and retained, could completely change and improve the exclusive nature of Charlotte County and prompt local legislative reform.
Q: Do you think the youth voice is often lost in the county?
I do feel as the youth voice is often lost and even more so, the voices of people of color. It is so important for us as a community to be reaching out to minority communities and the youth, encouraging them to give their input and actually listening when they do.
Q: Why is it important to keep this protest peaceful and how do you hope to maintain that?
We do not want violence to get in the way of people hearing our message. Because of some threats we’ve received, we have been in contact with Punta Gorda PD and CCSO who have taken precautions to investigate them. I attended a meeting with representatives from both entities and shared with them our plan of action which they have supported.
Q: Are you worried about the protest getting out of hand?
We have advertised and emphasized the nonviolent characteristic of this protest, however, of course there are always risks. Our main concern is violence between counter protesters so to prepare we have a designated police contact point and obtained medical personnel.
Q: What do you think about those that bring violence and looting into what normally seems to start as peaceful protests?
I do not believe those who incite violence, looting or property damage are actually Black Lives Matter protesters. What the media does not show is the countless number of peaceful protests turning sour because of violence incited by the police (both in uniform and undercover) or the way Black Lives Matter protesters have stood outside of businesses defending them in the midst of riots. There is a real problem with selective information sharing in the news causing Americans to believe the narrative that BLM is violent and feeding into racial stereotypes when it’s just not true.
Q: What would you say to people that say "All Lives Matter"?
I would say open your eyes and for a moment (and) just listen to what these oppressed communities are saying. When we say “Black Lives Matter” we are not saying only black lives matter, we're saying that right now those are the ones we need to focus on. Those are the ones that are in the gravest danger.
Q: Do you think politics are getting in the way of what should be a universal message?
I think that everyone should be able to look at the murder of George Floyd and say enough is enough. But they won’t. It would take courage to put politics aside and critically analyze the situation at hand and see the effects of racism that is continuously swept under the rug. It’s a courage most people lack unfortunately. Instead, people were silent and are only just now speaking up because of the rioting but not because of an innocent man’s death. This is not a partisan issue. This is not political. This is human life on the line.
Q: What do you and the other students/organizers hope to gain with Friday's march?
We're hoping to nationally show support for the prosecution of murderers from any and all police brutality cases. Locally, we hope to get legislative reform to create a more effective and safe policing force in Charlotte county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.