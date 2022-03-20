Pedal and Play event rides again in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA — TEAM Punta Gorda's annual bicycling event will be pedaling through Punta Gorda again this year.
Taking place March 26, Pedal and Play in Paradise 2022 gives cyclists route options of 15 miles, 30 miles and 60 miles for riders of all skill levels.
An additional 10-mile "Mystery Ride" is also being planned by event organizers.
"All of us at TEAM are thrilled to be once again sponsoring our annual Pedal and Play in Paradise," said volunteer Bill Welsch. "Pedal and Play in Paradise, while focused on cycling, is a unique community festival that includes food, music and other activities people enjoy."
TEAM is a volunteer-driven organization focused on making the Punta Gorda area a place to live, work and play.
The event will be held on Saturday, March 26, at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
The pre-registration event fee is $50. Online registration can be found at PedalandPlayinParadise.com. Registration opens and a light breakfast is served at 7 a.m. the day of the event.
Participants can pick up their registration packets on Friday, March 25, from noon to 5 p.m. at Laishley Park. At that time, those who have not registered can do so for an additional $5.
In 2020, Pedal and Play had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TEAM hosted a scaled-down version of the event in 2021, creating a bicycle scavenger hunt for individual cyclists around town.
"While we had a very successful cycling event in 2021 designed to accommodate pandemic restrictions, the last full-blown Pedal and Play in Paradise was in 2019," Welsch said. "We are grateful that funds from Pedal and Play support our bicycle-friendly and related activities."
Welsch said box lunches will be provided by Jersey Mikes and ice cream by Harbor Scoops. Bottled water will also be available from Waste Management, and beer from Suncoast Beverage.
"We are excited our volunteers and generous sponsors are all working hard to create this community event," he added. "The basic elements are the same as in prior years including four cycling routes appealing to riders of all levels."
In previous Pedal and Play events, TEAM hosted a city manager's ride led by former City Manager Howard Kunik. Because Kunik retired in 2020, TEAM has opted for a new "Mystery Ride" feature.
"While we will all miss the unique and popular city manager’s ride, the organizers of the 'Mystery Ride' — maintaining a shroud of secrecy — tell us they are planning a fun ride that will educate participants about interesting features of our waterfront community," Welsch said.
To learn more about TEAM Punta Gorda activities, subscribe to their free e-newsletter by visiting TEAMPuntaGorda.org.
