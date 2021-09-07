VIDEO: Person captured on video at fire scene

PUNTA GORDA - The video reads 4:33 a.m. when flames suddenly leap up from under a van in the carport.
It's the residence of disc jockey George Rogner in the Park Hill manufactured home community of Punta Gorda
An unidentified man runs away in the bright light of the flames, carrying what appears to be a gas can.
Within minutes, that morning on Aug. 29, Rogner woke up to the smell of smoke and the light of fire that was engulfing his unit. He ran out the side entrance and was among many in the community to call 911.
"I just made it out alive," he told The Daily Sun on Tuesday.
This was the second manufactured home fire in neighboring parks on Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda.
The other, on Aug. 5, was in Eagle Point.
Both are still under investigation, but only the Park Hill fire is known to be intentionally set, due to the video, Punta Gorda Fire Marshal Jennifer Molnar said.
Molnar said the Eagle Point fire, which destroyed the home of a mother and daughter, began inside the unit while Rogner's was started outside.
The heat from Rogner's fire melted the siding of a neighboring home on one side. The car port remains mostly unburned in the Eagle Point site.
Molnar said fire and arson investigations can go on for years until there is a break in the case.
Neither case is closed, she said.
Rogner said he caught someone on video on security cameras he bought just three months earlier. Someone had stolen his equipment from his van. He wasn't going to let it happen again, he told The Daily Sun.
Rogner could not initially think of anyone who would want to destroy his equipment, or even kill him, until a few days later.
He said he has not been able to reach Punta Gorda Police to tell them the name of this person.
Along with being a disc jockey, Rogner is a karaoke jockey, who has - for decades - provided entertainment at countless weddings and other celebrations.
"I've been serving the community and the brides and grooms for decades," he said. "I don't argue with anyone. I don't have any issues. What is this?"
He had no insurance for his home, he said. He is living with a friend at the moment, where he must soon move out.
The lab at the state Fire Marshal is running tests on evidence, Molnar said, and has released no conclusions on either fire.
At the Eagle Point fire, the two women told investigators they were not at home at the time of the fire.
"He got me for life," Rogner said of the suspected arsonist. "He took everything I ever owned."
He hopes for help from the community, he said.
"We have to stop this, somehow."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.