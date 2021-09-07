Offers go here

featured

VIDEO: Person captured on video at fire scene

Local disc jockey believes he was targeted in crime

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read

This security camera footage shows a person in a car port behind a vehicle, seconds before flames shoot up from the vehicle. The manufactured home was destroyed by the fire on Aug. 29 in Park Hill. The owner feels he is targeted.

PUNTA GORDA - The video reads 4:33 a.m. when flames suddenly leap up from under a van in the carport.

It's the residence of disc jockey George Rogner in the Park Hill manufactured home community of Punta Gorda

An unidentified man runs away in the bright light of the flames, carrying what appears to be a gas can.

Within minutes, that morning on Aug. 29, Rogner woke up to the smell of smoke and the light of fire that was engulfing his unit. He ran out the side entrance and was among many in the community to call 911.

"I just made it out alive," he told The Daily Sun on Tuesday.

Park Hill home of George Rogner

The roof of George Rogner's carport was destroyed in a rapidly spreading fire that appears to have started outside by the vehicle. The manufactured home is in the Park Hill community on Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda.

This was the second manufactured home fire in neighboring parks on Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda.

The other, on Aug. 5, was in Eagle Point.

Both are still under investigation, but only the Park Hill fire is known to be intentionally set, due to the video, Punta Gorda Fire Marshal Jennifer Molnar said.

Molnar said the Eagle Point fire, which destroyed the home of a mother and daughter, began inside the unit while Rogner's was started outside.

The heat from Rogner's fire melted the siding of a neighboring home on one side. The car port remains mostly unburned in the Eagle Point site.

Molnar said fire and arson investigations can go on for years until there is a break in the case.

Neither case is closed, she said.


Rogner said he caught someone on video on security cameras he bought just three months earlier. Someone had stolen his equipment from his van. He wasn't going to let it happen again, he told The Daily Sun.

DJ George Rogner

George Rogner is a longstanding disc jockey in the area, whose home, vehicle and equipment were recently destroyed in a fire the Punta Gorda Fire Department says was intentionally set. Rogner provided investigators with the security video of that night.

Rogner could not initially think of anyone who would want to destroy his equipment, or even kill him, until a few days later.

He said he has not been able to reach Punta Gorda Police to tell them the name of this person.

Along with being a disc jockey, Rogner is a  karaoke jockey, who has - for decades - provided entertainment at countless weddings and other celebrations.

"I've been serving the community and the brides and grooms for decades," he said. "I don't argue with anyone. I don't have any issues. What is this?"

He had no insurance for his home, he said. He is living with a friend at the moment, where he must soon move out.

The lab at the state Fire Marshal is running tests on evidence, Molnar said, and has released no conclusions on either fire.

At the Eagle Point fire, the two women told investigators they were not at home at the time of the fire.

Eagle Point burned home

A home in Eagle Point along a manufactured home park on Burnt Store Road was damaged recently by fire. A fire in Park Hill and in Eagle Point are both under investigation. The Eagle Point fire began inside and the Park Hill fire began outside, Punta Gorda Fire Marshal Jennifer Molnar said. 

"He got me for life," Rogner said of the suspected arsonist. "He took everything I ever owned."

He hopes for help from the community, he said.

"We have to stop this, somehow."

Silhouette from security camera

George Rogner, a Punta Gorda resident, caught this still from his security camera showing the silhouette of someone with a head covering walking away with a possible tattoo on the back of his arm.

Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com

