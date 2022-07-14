PUNTA GORDA — Donna Peterman, an unopposed City Council candidate for District 1, brings her experience as a corporate executive and community leader to her new role.
Peterman will join the council in November. The seat is held by Jaha Cummings, who dropped out of the council race to run for Charlotte County Commission.
After retiring as chief communications officer of the PNC Financial Services Group in March 2016, she moved to Punta Gorda. She and her husband, John, have owned a home in Florida since 2001.
Upon arriving, Peterman quickly immersed herself in the community.
“I just didn’t want to be a retiree; I had to do something,” she said.
Peterman has served in a number of roles: president of the Visual Arts Center; founder and president of the Punta Gorda Civic Association; chair of the city’s Planning Commission and Historic Preservation Advisory Board; and board member of the Punta Gorda Symphony; Punta Gorda YMCA; Punta Gorda Historical Society; and police chief’s Citizens Advisory Council, plus more, including heading the branding initiative which produced “Florida’s Harborside Hometown” tagline and visual treatment.
“Punta Gorda is an amazing community with a wonderful quality of life,” she said. “The biggest challenge we face is managing growth in a way that protects that experience while producing a sustainable revenue base.”
She said the community needs to be “laser focused” on land development regulations so they “deliver an outcome that will stand the test of time and do not result in unintended consequences.”
Peterman holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri at Columbia, and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Peterman served on the PNC Foundation board in addition to being active in other organizations.
Peterman earned numerous industry awards, including the Securities Industry Association’s Distinguished Leadership Award; a member of the class of 2000 YWCA of City of New York’s 27th Annual Salute to Women Achievers, and was selected as one of PR Week’s “50 Most Powerful Women in PR” for 1999.
In 2000, she won a PR Week Award; Big Apple Award; Silver Anvil Award; and Arthur W. Page Society Merit Award for business achievements.
