PUNTA GORDA — Fewer people traveled through Punta Gorda Airport in November despite a big passenger boost the previous month.
Almost 96,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport in November, compared to October’s count of almost 105,000.
October’s totals were significantly higher than September, however, which logged just over 53,300 passengers at the airport.
With coronavirus concerns still lingering, monthly counts remain down compared to last year — November by almost 27%, October by almost 11% and September by 6.5%.
“We continue to see recovery in leisure travel,” said airport spokesperson Kaley Miller. “Passenger numbers from airports in the northeast, however, have been the most significantly affected due to lockdowns and Canadian travel restrictions due to COVID-19.”
The passenger count total for August was slightly better than September with results coming in at 60,506, according to the PGD report.
In July, it showed a passenger count total of 91,437. June was similar with a count of 93,767.
In May, the report showed only 63,314 with devastating April totals of only 12,030.
2019 passenger totals
In 2019, the report showed November passenger totals of almost 131,000 with October at 117,484 passengers and September at 57,068.
Compared to last year, August’s passenger count was down by just over 38%. The airport’s August 2019 count was 98,060.
July’s count was down by almost 38%, whereas June was down just over 30%.
May and April still show the worst drop in passenger totals for the airport with May showing around 48% compared to May 2019 and April down 93%.
