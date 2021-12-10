PUNTA GORDA — Passenger traffic at Punta Gorda Airport in 2021 is breaking previous years' records, airport reps say.
"We had a nearly 15% increase in passengers traveling November 2021 over November 2019 making that the fifth month in a row of record counts," wrote Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) manager Audrey Lanczki in an email to The Daily Sun.
For November 2021, the airport had 150,043 passengers fly through compared to 130,623 in 2019.
In 2020, they only had 95,706 passengers but that was during COVID-19.
"We are extremely pleased that the passenger traffic for 2021 is likely to exceed 1.5 million (by the end of the year)," PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller told The Daily Sun.
"Airport staff has worked to increase consumer confidence in a post-COVID world, and we are thankful for our community’s continued support," she added.
Not including December 2021, the airport has seen almost 1.4 million passengers this year.
In 2019, PGD had a total of almost 1.65 million, but only around 1.2 million in 2020.
Miller said they are projecting even more passengers in 2022.
"Based on the flight schedule, and assuming positive travel trends, we are expecting approximately 1.8 million passengers in 2022," she said.
Passenger totals have been on the rise this past fall, jumping from 73,000 in September to almost 131,400 in October.
September is typically a slower month for the airport.
"After September, passenger numbers start climbing again for the season," Miller said. "This is the regular trend. People want to escape the cold and come down to sunny southwest Florida."
Allegiant Air carried 147,341 passengers, while Sun Country had 2,702 passengers.
Sun Country began operating out of PGD in October with flights to Minneapolis.
