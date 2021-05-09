PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Boat Club's future at its longtime home along West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda could be in jeopardy due to an ongoing legal dispute with the city.
The Boat Club has been leasing the city-owned property at 802 W. Retta Esplanade along Charlotte Harbor for decades.
In August 2019, a civil lawsuit was filed against the Boat Club and the city — being the property owners — by complainants who say they were injured during an October 2018 Boat Club event in an incident that involved the firing of a small canon.
The city settled with the complainant in October 2020 for $1,000 but accrued around $40,000 in attorney fees.
The City Council is threatening to end the Boat Club's lease if they don't pay the city for those fees.
"We can’t have a tenant in a property owned by the city that’s not willing to indemnify us because this particular accident happened to be something that was completely of their doing and we ended up being held responsible," said Council Member Nancy Prafke at an April 21 meeting.
When the Boat Club signed their lease with the city, it included an indemnity clause, or a contractual obligation for the Boat Club organization to compensate the loss incurred to the city.
"I hate to do this to the Boat Club because they are a wonderful organization in our community," Prafke continued, "but we cannot be renting to somebody who is not going to be indemnifying the city."
City Attorney David Levin told the City Council that they are "in the right" to collect those funds per their lease with the Boat Club.
"You have the right to action with respect to the termination or default in (the Boat Club's) contract based on their failure to indemnify the city (and) apparent default in terms of the lease," Levin said.
The city's Interim Human Resources Manager Jeff Payne said the holdup has come from the Boat Club's insurance company.
"Their representation has refused to indemnify thus far," Payne said. "The last note that we had from our attorneys is that they were going to file suit against the Boat Club to try to receive those funds back."
City Manager Greg Murray said they have met with Boat Club representatives on the issue.
"They had agreed that they don’t have a problem with it but that it was a battle between the insurance companies and that they didn’t really have the say as to release funds," Murray said.
Whatever the holdup may be, the council members wanted to pursue further action to retrieve the funds.
"I think the consensus is that it’s full steam ahead," said Mayor Lynne Matthews. "Let’s get our money back."
"The worst case scenario is they lose their lease," Prafke said, "and I would hate to do that to this organization."
The Punta Gorda Boat Club representatives could not be reached for comment.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun Thursday that they are still trying to recover the attorney fees from the Boat Club but that "the city has not filed suit at this time."
THE 2019 COMPLAINT
In August 2019, the lawsuit was filed against the Boat Club and the city of Punta Gorda by Judith and Robert Mueller regarding the October 2018 incident.
The cannon, as part of the Boat Club's "Blessing of the Fleet" event, was fired in the direction of Judith and other event guests without warning, hitting Judith with gunpowder spray, according to Charlotte County Clerk of Court records.
In the Aug. 15, 2019 complaint, the Muellers' attorney, Benjamin Russell, states that Judith suffered bodily injury, resulting pain and suffering, hospital expenses, medical and nursing care and treatment, and other physical and financial losses, as a result of the incident.
Her husband Robert is also listed in the complaint as suffering loss of services, comfort, society, companionship and consortium of spouse.
The complaint does not state that Robert was struck by any gunpowder from the cannon.
The Muellers are seeking in excess of $15,000 in damages.
The person who actually fired the cannon is listed as "John Doe" in the complaint.
Russell, a Bruce L. Scheiner associate of Fort Myers, told The Daily Sun that he could not comment on the lawsuit at this time.
The civil case between the Boat Club and the Mueller's is ongoing with the next civil trial date set for May 11.
