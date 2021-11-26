PG Christmas Tree Lighting event shines again

PUNTA GORDA — "Snow" could be in the forecast this year as the Punta Gorda Tree Lighting event returns to the city's downtown area.
The Tree Lighting celebration is put together by volunteer group called The Light Up The Night Committee. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Committee member Cathy Getz said they're excited to bring the "Light Up The Night" Punta Gorda Christmas Tree Lighting celebration back to the city Friday, Dec. 3.
The free event runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the City Marketplace on the corner of Taylor Street and West Marion Avenue.
Food and drink will be available for purchase. Getz said they do not accept donations.
The actual tree lighting will occur around 7:15 p.m.
"Our weather forecast looks like it’s getting colder for that event, and we have a pretty good chance of snow that night," Getz said, referring to the snow machines that will be on-site.
Getz said she feels people are ready to get back to having fun.
"I think people are still struggling with the pandemic and want to get back to something that’s happy," she said.
The celebration is completely outdoors. Surrounding roads will also be closed so families can wander the area more freely without worrying about traffic.
"So we can have lots of people down here, social distance, and we hope to have a great event," she said.
Streets will be closed on West Marion Avenue from northbound U.S. 41 (Tamiami Trail) to Sullivan Street. Taylor Street will be closed from Herald Court to West Retta Esplanade.
THE TREE
Despite attempts to bring in a new tree for this year's event, the committee ran into some problems along the way.
"We were not able to get the new Christmas tree due to global supply chain issues," Getz said, "but the important thing is the event."
The city’s current tree was donated to the city in 2011 by the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto association, and has been attracting families to downtown Punta Gorda ever since.
THE ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment for all ages will be provided with the child-focused performances running through 7 p.m.
Performances include local school choirs, the Florida Dance Workshop of Punta Gorda and The Rock Box from North Port.
For the adults, Marker 5, a high-energy classic rock band, will perform from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Disney characters, bounce houses, food trucks and beverages, including adult beverages, will also be available.
Santa Claus will be taking photos from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Other photo opportunities are available with holiday-themed cutouts along West Marion Avenue between northbound U.S. 41 and Taylor Street.
"It is a magical night — the tree, the snow, and of course, the arrival of Santa and his many helpers," Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Debby Carey said.
ALL ABOUT COMMUNITY
The tree-lighting event, entertainment and decorations along West Marion Avenue are all provided through donations from the local business community.
"We’ve had so many donations from the business community this year; it’s been absolutely amazing," Getz said. "This is 100% supported by the business community."
Carey said she feels the tree-lighting event will symbolize a return to normalcy in the community.
"Many believe we have turned the corner (and) it will make the tree-lighting all the more special," she said. "Hopefully, people will remember what Christmas is all about and realize that we have to take care of each other —even in our celebrations."
"And Punta Gorda knows how to throw a party," she added.
For more information about the event, go to Facebook.com/PGTreeLighting
