PUNTA GORDA — Reconstruction work on Punta Gorda's City Hall could cost $2 million more than city staff originally thought.
In June 2020, the project to improve the historic building was expected to cost around $4.1 million, based on a Historic City Hall Needs Analysis Survey commissioned by the City Council in 2018.
That number has now been upped to around $6 million.
"A lot of it, when you look at the $4.1 million, that number was (estimated) when the study was done," said City Manager Greg Murray at Wednesday's meeting. "Because of some of the impact of COVID-19, a lot of these construction costs are going up substantially, especially brick and mortar."
"So, the almost $4.2 million that you see there now — being updated and reflecting the current conditions — becomes $5 million," Murray said.
The building
The historic portion of City Hall − at the corner of West Marion Avenue and Harvey Street − was built in 1926.
The 2018 study showed that major repairs need to be made to the building's exterior walls. The roof, the building's mechanical systems and plumbing fixtures, as well as some electrical components, also all need replacement.
The newer structure connected to the historic portion was built in the 1970s and houses the City Council Chambers.
That structure needs to be enlarged and upgraded with enhanced audio and video capabilities, conference rooms, restroom facilities and staff offices.
The extra costs
Additional costs like design and engineering for the rehabilitation ($500,000) and relocation of city staff and government meetings ($500,000) round out the $6 million estimate.
"We’re going to get into design in the next couple of months and with that, we should have a better idea when we need to be out of this building," Murray said.
Design and engineering are projected to take nine to 12 months, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
"The earliest estimated time for construction to begin is 12 months," Reichert told The Daily Sun.
Mayor Lynne Matthews said the relocation cost could be less as the city may be able to use the Military Heritage Museum's auditorium (900 W. Marion Ave.) for meetings during the construction.
"The Military Heritage Museum has extended an offer to have City Council meetings there free of charge for whatever period of time we have to be out of this building," Matthews said at Wednesday's meeting. "We’ve talked to them also about relocating all the board and committee meetings and we would pay them some sort of money but far less than what the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center wanted for the same usage."
Who is paying for this?
While a final cost has yet to be officially determined, funding for the project will primarily come from the county's 1% local sales tax option, as well as the city's general fund reserves.
The 1% sales tax − a portion of which goes to the city − is collected on taxable purchases within the county to serve as funding for infrastructure projects such as the City Hall project.
"Ultimately the 1% sales tax and potential grants (would be used) for design, engineering and construction," Reichert told The Daily Sun. "General fund reserves (would be used) for the city operations of relocating staff, and the City Council and board meetings as those costs occur."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.