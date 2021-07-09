PUNTA GORDA — Bureaucracy won't get in the way of getting your seawalls fixed in Punta Gorda should an emergency arise, city officials said this week.
On Wednesday, the City Council approved an agenda item for a Burnt Store Isles property owner to get 90 linear feet of seawall fixed due to cracks and other damage in the wall. The cost of the project was listed at $27,000.
This came at the same time that Tropical Storm Elsa was moving up the West Coast of Florida. Seawall damage from storms has always been an ongoing concern in Punta Gorda.
This property owner's need for a seawall fix mostly came down to bad timing.
"If this happened under normal circumstances," said City Manager Greg Murray, "we could take emergency measures and get it repaired and scheduled so it is repaired. Even though we might want to get it repaired tomorrow, we can’t get anyone to do it that quickly, especially right now since our seawall repairs are already complete (for this fiscal year)."
The city maintains around 8,000 linear feet of seawalls, which is consistently being fixed or replaced throughout each year.
"We do have the ability to do it as quickly as possible and try to coincide that appropriation with the City Council meetings," Murray said.
Should these emergency issues arise, council members were concerned about what happens if they can't meet to approve the funds.
"I get it that we have to appropriate the funds, but if there is an emergency seawall that needs to be replaced, why aren’t we out there taking care of it and going on ahead?" said Council Member Nancy Prafke. "We are going to approve it (clearly), I mean it’s not something where we are going to say 'I’m sorry, let it fall.'
"You’ve (city staff has) addressed it with the residents who wanted to be assured that bureaucracy is not going to get in the way of doing what’s right."
Murray reassured the City Council that residents can get the repairs even if the council can't immediately meet to appropriate the funds.
"When we have seawall repairs, we have it scheduled so that we can get it repaired as quickly as possible and we don’t pay it up front," Murray said. "So, once we do the repair, (the company) invoices us, we pay the bill and by the time that happens there never is a situation where we can’t get with the City Council to get that approval."
The City Council next meets July 14 before going on vacation. The next council meeting after that will be Aug. 25.
Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert told The Daily Sun that contractors will begin work to fix the BSI property owner's seawall next week.
