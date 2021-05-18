PG Council closing in on new sign, flag rules

PUNTA GORDA — New restrictions on yard signs and flags could be on the way for Punta Gorda residents.
The City Council has proposed limiting residents to a total of four displays — two flags and two yard signs, or four flags and no yard signs, etc. — per property, regardless of the content.
At today's meeting, the City Council will hold the first of two public hearings regarding these and other new sign restrictions.
"It's anticipated that if the ordinance is approved at the first reading Wednesday with little or no changes, the second reading and adoption could be at the first June City Council meeting," said Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, and is being broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
Due to attendance limitations, city staff is accepting written citizen comments through the city manager’s email (citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com) to be read during the meeting.
The City Council will also consider additional restrictions that would limit the size of residential flags to 24 square feet in area, as well as the definitions and regulations of displays showing "fighting words and indecent or obscene language," according to city documents.
Reichert said the potential regulations of language could be for anything, not necessarily elections signs during the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign that featured language some may deem as offensive.
"This definition could be for any situation that might use this type of language or graphics," she said. "It is not specific to a cause or campaign."
While last year's political climate did play a part in the sign code rewrite — such as with the total number of signs or flags — the yard sign problem originated in January 2020.
At that time, council members were seeing an abundance of Realtor open house signs being placed in the city's public rights of way — along city streets and other areas deeded as public property.
At that time, the City Council directed code enforcement to crack down on the removal of those signs.
In March of 2020, the City Council voted to stop enforcing the sign code until a new one could be adopted.
The city at that time had problems with a variety of signs — private-owner open house, pressure washing, garage sales, etc.
In February 2021, the City Council voted to resume code enforcement for yard sign violations.
Reichert said that as the city moves forward with the sign code rewrite, enforcement of any violations will not change.
"If signs were found to be in violation," she said, "either citations could be written or the violation (would be) processed through the city's Code Enforcement process."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.