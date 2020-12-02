PUNTA GORDA — Harbor Social hit a road block Wednesday when the City Council nixed the new downtown bar's request to close part of Sullivan Street in Punta Gorda for multiple weekends in the new year.
The bar owners' goal was to host a series of live events once a month at their 212 W. Marion Ave. location, spanning from Jan. 22-25 to May 7-10.
Some property owners in the area didn't like the idea, citing coronavirus concerns and its effect on their businesses.
At Wednesday's meeting, the City Council voted to allow the partial street closure − West Marion Avenue to an alley behind the bar − but only for the Saturday of its Jan. 22 grand opening weekend, between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day.
"We wanted to have an event and this is what we could get approved," Jimmy Paquette, co-owner of the bar, told the Daily Sun. "We’re just going to go with it and make the most of it.
Harbor Social representatives had also requested to close the street for a Super Bowl party on Feb. 7 but withdrew the request prior to Wednesday's meeting.
"We would have liked to have had more (events)," Paquette continued, "but we’re happy to just be able to do something and just bring some excitement to downtown."
Mayor Lynne Matthews said the company's request to close the roadway for all those weekends was extremely controversial.
"We have received dozens of phone calls and emails," Matthews said at the meeting. "(To approve this) means to me that we are going against the wishes of the community."
Jennifer French, owner of The Yoga Sanctuary at 112 Sullivan St., said closing the street for so many weekends would have hurt her business.
"Our clients use Sullivan Street for both parking and access to our building’s location," French wrote in a letter to the city. "Blocking access to Sullivan Street from Marion will cause confusion and frustration and will negatively affect our ability to run a successful business.
"When people are not able to access the location, they do not come. When faced with challenges in getting to the location, they leave."
Debbie and Steve Bales, longtime owners of Ace Hardware in Punta Gorda, thought allowing Harbor Social's initial request would have a negative impact on all the area's businesses.
"We feel it would set a precedent that is not fair or beneficial to the people who will be adversely affected by the ongoing parking and driving inconveniences ... including the similar food service businesses within a block or two," Debbie wrote in an email to the city.
The city does permit similar street closures for the Punta Gorda Farmer's Market and events such as last weekend's Sullivan Street Craft Fair.
In recent years, they have also allowed street closures for Leroy's Southern Kitchen & Bar − across from Harbor Social − and Celtic Ray Public House on East Marion Avenue.
"Events such as the craft fair and the farmer’s market are completely different because (this involves) a private business," Matthews said. "I think as a general rule we need to set a policy for private businesses who may want to do this sort of thing, whether it’s Leroy’s, or Celtic Ray or Harbor Social or any other business that would eventually want to have an event like this."
The City Council agreed to consider a policy change for street closures and private businesses, but the details are still being determined.
