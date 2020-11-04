PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Council appointed a new mayor and vice mayor Wednesday.
The now-former vice mayor Lynne Matthews will assume the role as mayor, and Council Member Debby Carey will take over as vice mayor.
“I’m honored, humbled and very excited that we have a new year,” Matthews said. “We have a lot of things on our calendar coming up that are going to be really important and critical to the future of the city. I think we are going to do some great things this year.”
Carey said the appointment was a surprise.
“I was dumbfounded,” Carey said. “This came out of the blue. I am really honored. I think any time you can represent the city in any way it’s just such an honor. I’m very grateful that they appointed me and that they trust in me and we will go from here.”
Punta Gorda has a “weak mayor” system, which means the leaders are elected by the council members at the first meeting held after an election. Mayors serve in the chairman role for council meetings, and represent the city at ceremonial services.
Council Member Nancy Prafke, who served as mayor for the past two years, said it’s typical to rotate the two positions in the city’s form of government.
“As is customary with a lot of our communities where we have a weak mayor form of government in around Florida, this position is rotated every one to two years,” Prafke said. “It was my pleasure to serve as the mayor for the past two years, and I thank you for giving me that opportunity.”
