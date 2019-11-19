PUNTA GORDA — More changes could be on the way at Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda as the City Council considers amending an ordinance Wednesday that will allow the company to further improve the property.
"The owner of Fishermen’s Village continues to improve the overall experience and appearance of the village for all of our guests," said Pattie Allen, Fishermen's Village general manager. "This amendment will allow us to continue to improve the property."
Wednesday's regular council meeting begins at 9 a.m. at City Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda.
One way Allen sees the village changing is to add a new deck on the upper level of the west side of the building.
"(With approval of the amendment) we can then build a deck on the west side of the village to showcase beautiful Charlotte Harbor and still allow for our popular Harborwalk."
This is the first of two readings required before any official action can be taken.
Fishermen's Village sits within the city's waterfront overlay district, which was established in 2007 to foster "appropriate development activity along the waterfront," according to city agenda documents.
That district was also established to preserve the waterfront area for the purposes of maritime uses, public access, environmental resource protection and the boost of "traditional water dependent economic activities."
"With new building codes and the current locations of our buildings, they are considered 'non-conforming'," Allen said. "In order for us to continue to improve the property the city (is looking to) amend the waterfront overlay district to add a sub-section for Fishermen’s Village."
Fishermen's Village was built in the 1970s prior to the updated land development regulations within the overlay district.
"The existing buildings at Fishermen's Village are 'non-conforming' to the current zoning regulations," said City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert. "The intent of this amendment is to bring them into conformity."
Those buildings are up to 43 feet in height, which does not fit with the area's zoning district codes.
The amendment specifically includes:
- a height of 50 feet above base flood elevation
- a zero-foot waterfront setback
- preservation of public harborwalk
"The proposed amendment limits the height to 50-feet above the BFE," Reichert said. "This is consistent with the permitted height within the (nearby) multi-family areas. This would allow the existing buildings to be repaired or reconstructed at similar building heights as those that exist today."
In other city council news...
The City Council will hear the second reading of an ordinance that will allow the use of golf carts to cross Tidal Creek Bridge, a walking path at the end of West Retta.
"This is a staff-initiated request,” said City Manager Howard Kunik at the first reading of this ordinance at the Nov. 5 City Council meeting. “We are trying to provide an additional service for those (people) who go to Fishermen’s Village and want to visit the museum or maybe a future hotel (at the old IMPAC University) instead of using their vehicle.”
