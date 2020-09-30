PUNTA GORDA — The City Council voted to keep its current indoor mask mandate in place but will remove enforcement of the rule within the city limits of Punta Gorda.
The decision was made during an emergency meeting Wednesday held in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent decision to essentially reopen the state, which also removes enforcement of local mandates such as the one put in place by the City Council in early July.
"Hopefully this gives individuals the feeling that there is a little more freedom (when it comes to wearing masks)," said Mayor Nancy Prafke.
City Manager Howard Kunik said the city has not actually issued any fines or citations since adopting the mandate but instead has been promoting education on the issue.
By keeping it an ordinance, local businesses will still be able to require it in their stores.
"It still gives the businesses the opportunity to enforce it, and there will be those that do because there are people who remain diligent," Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews said.
Some area residents weren't satisfied with the City Council's move, however.
"When you have the word mandate, you are telling people you have to," said Jesse Bennett. "(But) no you don't. This is your health."
The City Council also voted to begin processing event permits within the city but with the provision that event planners must work with the city to ensure public safety and social distancing. Attendance restrictions have been lifted, as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.